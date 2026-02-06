Raiders' Legend Charles Woodson Breaks Down Kubiak Hire

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new leader on the field next season. The Raiders have been searching for their new head coach. Even with the Raiders being one of the last teams to make a move for a new head coach, they got the right person and their top candidate.

The Raiders' next head coach will be Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Kubiak and the Raiders will make it official after the Super Bowl, which will be Kubiak's last game with Seattle.

Kubiak was the right answer for the Raiders all along. Kubiak is the offensive-minded head coach that the Silver and Black have been searching for.

Kubiak has proven again that he can make a team's offense better than it was before he got there. He is showing that this season because of the great run the Seahawks are having. Kubiak is looking to get one more massive win for the Seahawks and get his Super Bowl ring. That will be the important game of Kubiak's career so far.

For the Raiders, their patience was valued more than ever this offseason. The Raiders have not been a team that has a lot of patience when they are searching for a new head coach. This time it was different, and they did it the right way. The Raiders got this one right and will now look to keep the ball rolling this offseason with more moves once Kubiak is officially the next man up. This news was exciting to all the Raiders fans and everyone who is involved with the organization.

Former Raiders legend and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson spoke about the Raiders' new head coach on The Rich Eisen Show.

Woodson on Raiders hiring Klint Kubiak

"It looks like that is what is in the cards," said Charles Woodson. "I go back to last week's game and the touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught. He came out of the back field and ran the corner route. Just the perfect play for the defense that they were going to see ... Just understanding what you are going to get in certain situations ... Having a guy like that calling plays that can dial it up."

"The way he can do it, and if he is the guy in Las Vegas, they have weapons. Brock Bowers is at the top of the game. [Ashton] Jeanty, without blocking, still rushed for almost 1,000 yards. There is some pieces there he can work with."

