Derek Carr Has Full Faith in New Raiders QB Cousins
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Another era at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders is going to start next season. But that era is not the one many thought it would be. It is not about the rookie quarterback the Raiders will take with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
It is going to be the era of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, at least for next season. The Raiders brought him in to help develop their future rookie quarterback, who will be the bridge starter.
The Raiders like Cousins being that guy because he knows the offense that new head coach, Klint Kubiak, will be running, as they spent time together while they were in Minnesota with the Vikings. Cousins will use that to his advantage and teach it to the rookie, and help him develop into the offense.
Cousins is also a long-time starter in the National Football League, and he knows how to handle a lot of different sitiuations and this is a unique one that will require his leadership.
Cousins Fits in Well With Raiders, Kubiak
Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr recently talked about Kirk Cousins on his podcast, and he likes the move that his former team made for the veteran quarterback.
"Kirk Cousins fits well with Klint Kubiak and Andrew Janocko [Raiders offensive coordinator]," said Derek Carr. "It is really hard for a quarterback not to get along with Klint, if you look in the mirror. Klint and Janocko are awesome. He worked with Klint in Minnesota. Kirk is almost the same player, and you could pull from that. The concepts and wording, it will help the Kirk play faster now. This is good for any quarterback as a free agent. I think Kirk will be great at sharing and helping the young buck."
That was one important factor for the Raiders this offseason when looking for a veteran quarterback. They wanted someone who knew the offense well to give this team the jump start it needed. Someone who will be like having a coach on the field. That is what Cousins gives the Raiders. It will not only help Fernando Mendoza but the whole offense. That is something people will be talking about later this offseason when the Raiders get into training camp.
It was the right call, and now Raider Nation will be excited to have the quarterback now and the one for the future.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.