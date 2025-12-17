What Ex-Raiders QB Derek Carr Loves About Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are still looking for their future franchise quarterback. It has not been a pretty sight for the Raiders in any shape or form, especially at the quarterback position. They have not figured that out in a long time, and that is the most important position on the field in the NFL.

If you do not have a quarterback that you believe in or have one that you are developing, that is going to cause major problems not only for your team but your whole organization.

The Raiders have tried bringing in different veteran quarterbacks last season, and event that has not worked out. Those quarterbacks have looked worse with the Raiders and have made the offense look horrible as well. They have not been able to do that important thing as well.

And it is all around a team job. From the head coach, coordinators, and quarterback. They have not shown improvement, and that is causing a lot of concern for this team, which cannot seem to find the right solution or plan.

The Raiders will likely finally have their opportunity to take their next franchise quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have had another terrible season. Which means they will have another high pick in the draft. Right now, the Raiders are slated with the second overall pick. They could end up with the first overall pick if they lose the last three games of the season.

If that happens, the Raiders could potentially go after Heisman Trophy Winner Fernando Mendoza out of the University of Indiana. Mendoza is expected by many to be the top quarterback taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders will have their opportunity if they have the first overall pick.

Derek Carr on Fernando Mendoza

"He gives great interviews. I have not studied him yet. When he does interviews, he reminds me of Kirk Cousins," said Derek Carr.

"He is accurate, tall in the pocket. He does not miss. When Mendoza does an interview, he does not miss a word he is trying to say. Usually, when you are going to an interview, they say look at the person, he looks directly at the lens. And tells you with passion and does not miss a word. I feel like his brain moves at like 1.5 speed, well, we are all at 1.0."

