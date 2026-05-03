Key for Mendoza and Raiders Teammates To Start Hot

The Las Vegas Raiders are beginning a new, exciting era of Silver and Black football.

The Klint Kubiak-Fernando Mendoza pairing is bringing excitement and encouragement to a fanbase that has struggled to see much winning football over the last 20-plus years.

GM John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza elevated the Indiana Hoosiers to college football's mountaintop, leading them to an undefeated season and winning the Heisman Trophy along the way. He has all the tools to succeed at the NFL level.

Now that Mendoza is in Las Vegas, his next step is building chemistry with his teammates. He has all the physical tools to be a good NFL player, but it won't matter if he doesn't have a strong rapport with the players around him.

Mendoza Building Chemistry and Culture

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

There has been far too much losing within the Raiders' organization in the last few years. It's up to Mendoza and his teammates to build camaraderie and a strong culture within the locker room.

That is the first step to creating a winning organization. Players must all operate on the same page, creating a strong chemistry that translates to the football field.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the Festival of Football at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza is an intelligent player who cares about the sport and being successful within it, so he should be able to encourage others to dedicate themselves to the organization's success.

That is especially true for Mendoza and his pass-catching teammates. Mendoza should spend the offseason getting to know them and throwing routes, so they're on the same page when training camp begins.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) rushes on a sweep play against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Mendoza doesn't really know his new wide receiver and tight end teammates (save for undrafted free agent E.J. Williams Jr. ), so getting to know the players he will be throwing to is important for the entire organization.

The same is true for his offensive line, as those players are the ones who will protect him against opposing defenses.

Toughness and Culture

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders need toughness in the organization, and Mendoza can provide it. We have seen firsthand what he can do when the game is on the line, as evidenced by his fourth-down touchdown scramble in the National Championship game.

Las Vegas can change its entire locker room culture because of Mendoza and his teammates, whom he must get to buy into Kubiak's vision. The blueprints for a successful football team are starting to take shape because of the culture that will be created.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza has a lot riding on his shoulders as a quarterback, but he also has a lot riding on his shoulders off the field. Building chemistry with his teammates and creating a new culture in Las Vegas has become his top priority.