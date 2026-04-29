Here’s Why These UDFAs Have Chance To Make Raiders' Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders exited the 2026 NFL Draft with 10 draftees entering the organization. That haul did not prevent the front office from delving into the undrafted free agent pool.

Shortly after the draft concluded , the Raiders signed multiple prospects who did not receive a call from any of the 32 teams during the three-day event. Here are the incoming undrafted rookies Las Vegas signed, who have a legitimate case to make the roster.

Defensive Tackle: Gary Smith III, UCLA

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-1, 319-pound defensive tackle was expected to be a Day 3 pick in this year's draft, but his inability to generate a pass rush resulted in him never hearing his name called over the weekend. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein provided his pre-draft analysis.

"Smith is a squatty, space-eating nose tackle with a wide, powerful base," Zierlein said. "He can be reached/sealed by centers on move blocks but is more than capable of using his natural leverage to grow deep roots and occupy blocks against downhill schemes. He offers no rush help but it won’t matter for teams looking to fortify their interior against the run. Smith has a chance of finding a roster home as a late draft pick or undrafted free agent signee."

Sep 16, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; North Carolina Central Eagles running back J'Mari Taylor (4) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Why he'll make it: While Smith III does not pose a threat as a pass rusher, his base and ability to suffocate rushing lanes are features the Raiders are looking for along the defensive line.

Wide Receiver: E.J. Williams Jr., Indiana

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. (7) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wideout will be reunited with his college quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, after signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent. In 2025, Williams compiled 34 receptions for 416 yards and five touchdowns.

Why he'll make it: Las Vegas' wide receiver corps is begging for someone to take the mantle. While Williams is unlikely to establish himself as the WR1, the ambiguity in that positional group provides ample opportunities.

Wide Receiver: Corey Rucker, Arkansas State

Sep 12, 2020; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arkansas State Red Wolves wide receiver Corey Rucker (7) is pushed out of bounds by Kansas State Wildcats linebacker Cody Fletcher (55) during a game at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Rucker's production profile over the last two seasons at Arkansas State is incredibly impressive. During that span, the 6-foot-1, 213-pound receiver accumulated 134 receptions for 1,812 yards and eight touchdowns in 24 games played. Last season, Rucker surpassed 100 receiving yards five times, including a six-reception, 166-yard, and one-touchdown performance against Missouri State.

Why he'll make it: Tre Tucker and Jack Bech were not overly inspiring in terms of production in 2025. Now, they can each take a step forward with improved quarterback play, coaching, and schematics, but that remains to be seen.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) rushes on a sweep play against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In free agency, the Raiders signed Jalen Nailor to a three-year, $35.03 million contract, which includes $23 million guaranteed. While that is a clear investment, Nailor was the Minnesota Vikings' WR3 last season.

Even if Rucker doesn't separate himself as one of the starting wide receivers by Week 1, he should still make the final 53-man roster as a depth piece, with an opportunity to develop into a starter as the season progresses.