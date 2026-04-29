Here’s Why These UDFAs Have Chance To Make Raiders' Roster
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The Las Vegas Raiders exited the 2026 NFL Draft with 10 draftees entering the organization. That haul did not prevent the front office from delving into the undrafted free agent pool.
Shortly after the draft concluded, the Raiders signed multiple prospects who did not receive a call from any of the 32 teams during the three-day event. Here are the incoming undrafted rookies Las Vegas signed, who have a legitimate case to make the roster.
Defensive Tackle: Gary Smith III, UCLA
The 6-foot-1, 319-pound defensive tackle was expected to be a Day 3 pick in this year's draft, but his inability to generate a pass rush resulted in him never hearing his name called over the weekend. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein provided his pre-draft analysis.
- "Smith is a squatty, space-eating nose tackle with a wide, powerful base," Zierlein said. "He can be reached/sealed by centers on move blocks but is more than capable of using his natural leverage to grow deep roots and occupy blocks against downhill schemes. He offers no rush help but it won’t matter for teams looking to fortify their interior against the run. Smith has a chance of finding a roster home as a late draft pick or undrafted free agent signee."
Why he'll make it: While Smith III does not pose a threat as a pass rusher, his base and ability to suffocate rushing lanes are features the Raiders are looking for along the defensive line.
Wide Receiver: E.J. Williams Jr., Indiana
The 6-foot-3, 205-pound wideout will be reunited with his college quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, after signing with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent. In 2025, Williams compiled 34 receptions for 416 yards and five touchdowns.
Why he'll make it: Las Vegas' wide receiver corps is begging for someone to take the mantle. While Williams is unlikely to establish himself as the WR1, the ambiguity in that positional group provides ample opportunities.
Wide Receiver: Corey Rucker, Arkansas State
Rucker's production profile over the last two seasons at Arkansas State is incredibly impressive. During that span, the 6-foot-1, 213-pound receiver accumulated 134 receptions for 1,812 yards and eight touchdowns in 24 games played. Last season, Rucker surpassed 100 receiving yards five times, including a six-reception, 166-yard, and one-touchdown performance against Missouri State.
Why he'll make it: Tre Tucker and Jack Bech were not overly inspiring in terms of production in 2025. Now, they can each take a step forward with improved quarterback play, coaching, and schematics, but that remains to be seen.
In free agency, the Raiders signed Jalen Nailor to a three-year, $35.03 million contract, which includes $23 million guaranteed. While that is a clear investment, Nailor was the Minnesota Vikings' WR3 last season.
Even if Rucker doesn't separate himself as one of the starting wide receivers by Week 1, he should still make the final 53-man roster as a depth piece, with an opportunity to develop into a starter as the season progresses.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.