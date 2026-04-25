Raiders Trade Down To Add WR, Pick in 7th Round

The Las Vegas Raiders make a trade late on day three of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders are trading back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Raiders gave the Bucs their 6th-round pick at No. 185 overall. In return, the Raiders got the No. 195 overall pick and the No. 229 overall pick, a seventh-round selection.

General manager John Spytek has been working the phones all day long, and this is the latest. Spytek has been good in this one, and they are liking the picks they are making.

The Raiders get tremendous value in the 6th RD pick 195 overall in Malik Benson, Oregon WR — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) April 25, 2026

This latest trade for Spytek is with his former team, the Bucs. Spytek was in the Bucs organization when they won the Super Bowl a few years back. Those players were drafted by the Bucs, and some of those picks were because of Spytek. Now this deal gets the Bucs who they want and gives the Raiders an extra pick that could be a sleeper pick and one that they could also use to trade back up. Who knows with Spytek, but he is doing what is best for the Raiders.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Malik Benson (4) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Louis Moore (7) during the first quarter of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Raiders Make Trade With Bucs, Select WR in 6th Round

The Raiders selected wide receiver Malik Benson out of the University of Oregon. The Raiders finally go with a wide receiver. A lot of people thought the Raiders were going to take a receiver early in the draft, but they got another receiver in the room now with Benson going in the sixth. A lot of people had Benson going early today, but he fell to the Raiders at this pick. This is a good pick for being this late in the draft. The Raiders get a good value with Benson. It is a classic Raiders pick.

Benson is an elite field stretch for any team. That is what the Raiders are getting. Raiders love to have speed at the wide receiver position, and that is what he is going to bring to the Silver and Black. He is also going to bring more competition to the Raiders' receiver room. A good sneaky pick for the Raiders with Benson. He is a treat whenever he is on the field. Even if he is not the starter next season, he is going to have an impact in other areas of the field.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon wideout Malik Benson (W006) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another good pick by the Raiders, and this just goes to show what the Raiders are thinking about at the receiver position with Klint Kubiak's offense.