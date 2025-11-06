Raiders' DJ Turner Reflects on Jakobi Meyer's Tough Departure
Las Vegas, Nev.-- The Silver and Black finally made a trade that sent wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week. It has been a long time coming for both sides.
Meyers requested a trade before the season started because the Raiders did not want to give him an extension. Meyers still went on to play this season and continue being a pro after he requested a trade. That was the good thing to see coming from Meyers.
Watch DJ Turner discuss Jakobi Meyers
The Raiders had made it clear that they did not want to trade Meyers and rather keep him, but that all changed before the NFL trade deadline was over. Meyers is now in Jacksonville looking for a fresh start and looking to give his new team a spark on the offensive side of the ball.
That is something he gave the Raiders during his time in Las Vegas. Meyers wanted to stay with the Raiders, but when a deal could not be reached, that is when things usually change for any player.
DJ Turner on Jakobi Meyers
"I know he [Meyers] played a big part in my development throughout the last three years," said Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner.
"It is tough to see him go. It is a part of the business and just got to wish the best for him, and we are going to keep playing. Just the process of you know being undrafted and you know having to work your way up on the roster. You know, he went through kind of the same things."
"Helping you out with that mentally, and you know, we all have family at home and stuff like that. Trying to learn from each other in that aspect as well. He is probably one of my favorite teammates ever. It sucks that he is gone, but that is part of it."
"It is just adapting like whatever moves they make, whoever it is that is going to play, and just got to be ready. We are all professionals, so when your number is called, you have to take advantage of it."
The Raiders will turn to a mostly young receiving core now. There are going to be a lot of opportunities for these young Raiders receivers to make plays the rest of the year.
