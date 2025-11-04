Why the Raiders Won the Jakobi Meyers Trade
When it was all said and done, the Las Vegas Raiders finally traded away their No. 1 wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers. Meyers had requested a trade before the season started after both sides could not agree to an extension.
The Silver and Black traded away Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fourth and sixth round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The team had it known that they were not interested in trading Meyers, but that was not the case after the Jaguars made them an offer.
Meyers was a solid player during his time with the Silver and Black. He had his best seasons with the Raiders. The way he went about all the trade talk all season long was also handled like a pro. After he requested the trade, he stayed and did not hold out. He went to work, practiced, and was the best teammate he could be on and off the field. That is something you want to see from a top receiver.
Grading Jakobi Meyers Trade
"The Raiders received a nice haul for a player that they had no intentions of keeping after this season," said Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated.
"Meyers was right to ask for a raise because Las Vegas expected him to take on the No. 1 wide receiver role and he had some leverage because of his contributions in the running game. But the Raiders didn’t bite because star tight end Brock Bowers is by far the team’s best pass catcher."
"With Bowers now healthy—he had a monster three-touchdown performance against Jacksonville last week—Las Vegas saw an opportunity to build for the future by trading Meyers despite the lack of depth at wide receiver. Geno Smith will have to play the rest of the season with a receiving corps of Tre Tucker, Tyler Lockett and rookies Dont’e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech."
"There’s also the possibility that Meyers’s departure could hurt rookie running back Ashton Jeanty and the rest of the Raiders’ ground game. But Las Vegas needed to prioritize the future and go all-in on landing a high draft pick for 2026. They took steps forward toward that when the Raiders came up short on their two-point conversion and lost to the Jaguars. They took an even bigger step after trading Meyers."
Grade: A
The Raiders would now get a good look at the rest of the season at what young receiver looks to take the next step to become the team's No. 1 wide receiver.
