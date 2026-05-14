Unanswered Questions Surrounding Raiders' Draft Class

The Las Vegas Raiders intrigued and excited fans by putting together an impressive 2026 NFL Draft class.

Headlined by quarterback Fernando Mendoza and four defensive backs, the Raiders built the foundation of their franchise under head coach Klint Kubiak.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The team also found a potential building block in offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III , who has the chance to anchor the interior for years to come. Building the offensive line was a major focus for General Manager John Spytek.

While things seem promising on paper, there are still plenty of questions about some of the players in this class and some of their shortcomings as football players. What do we still want to know about the Raiders’ rookies?

Oregon wide receiver Malik Benson takes off as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let’s identify three questions that still need to be answered about the newest members of the Silver and Black.

How Soon Will Fernando Mendoza Play?

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders have long maintained that they will not throw a rookie quarterback into the fire if he is not ready, which is why they signed Kirk Cousins a few weeks before the draft.

Everyone in Raider Nation is excited for Mendoza to eventually take over as the starting quarterback, but he may need some time to sit and learn while he adjusts to Kubiak’s under-center scheme, coming from a heavy RPO offense at Indiana.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Cousins now entering his age-38 season and dealing with injuries in the past few years, he isn’t considered the long-term starter in Las Vegas, and he may not start the full season in 2026. Whether Mendoza starts Week 2 or Week 12, he will make his way onto the field at some point during his rookie season.

Will Jermod McCoy Be Healthy?

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) jogs during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This question will determine the future of the Raiders’ defensive backfield.

If his knee health comes back clean, the Raiders will have landed a top-10 talent in the draft class in the fourth round. If not, the team spent a fourth-round pick on a cornerback who won’t play, which isn’t a crazy loss of value.

The Raiders were the perfect team to take a swing at McCoy on the third day of the draft, because his talent level is that of a first-round pick. It all depends on whether he can get on the field during his rookie season.

What Upside Does Malik Benson Provide?

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Malik Benson was the only wide receiver the Raiders selected in the draft class, despite that position being a glaring need all offseason.

Benson was a sixth-round pick and has a limited skill set, though his physical attributes suggest he could develop into a productive player. Right now, he appears to be a player who will contribute on special teams and not much else.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With a group consisting of Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and two promising second-year players, the Raiders may feel comfortable letting Benson sit lower on the depth chart while he develops as a wide receiver. Best-case scenario, he becomes a quality starter as a field-stretcher.