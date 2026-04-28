Following NFL Draft, Raiders Look to Raise Roster Floor

Throughout NFL history, teams have taken different approaches to organizational reconstruction. These respective approaches have always had factors at play, whether it is the salary cap, draft picks, or the sheer wit of a coaching staff to bring out the best in a roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders have certainly taken numerous approaches to return to a level of continuity and success that once made the organization great in the middle to late 20th century. This current iteration of the Raiders seems to have a direction after their 2026 draft, following the selection of top draft pick, quarterback Fernando Mendoza, which is to raise the floor of the franchise.

Raising the Floor of the Raiders Roster Is Important To Team Success

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In my years watching the NFL, I have seen teams tinker with new ideas of roster construction and team-building. Some of them succeeded, such as the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams post-Super Bowl LVI, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the most recent example in the AFC. The keys to these organizations that the Raiders must follow are, again, finding a way to raise the floor, meaning adding as much depth and youth as possible.

This allows the team to get younger, adds more competition, and brings out the best in each player. It sounds cliché, but I've seen it work.

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

One team that comes to mind is the Carolina Panthers—just a few years ago, they were the worst team in football due to a lack of talent and depth across the board. In 2024, General Manager Dan Morgan was hired, and his first move was to add depth and youth at key positions for the first two years. He has now positioned the team to be a potential contender in 2026 after a strong offseason filled with aggressive moves.

Raiders Must Learn Lessons From NFL Counterparts

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with a jersey at an introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center, flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders general manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak are smart men and have likely seen from afar just how important building depth is for sustained success. The lessons from their NFL counterparts in Los Angeles, Jacksonville, Detroit, and Carolina provide the playbook for getting Las Vegas back on the map as a contender.

Drafting Mendoza to be the future of the franchise is a start. The talent and depth they acquired through the draft, whether it was the Arizona Wildcats safety tandem or the later-round selections of Malik Benson and Brandon Cleveland, will provide the Raiders with a new floor to build on as they begin to lay the foundation. The vision is there, as Spytek, Kubiak, and minority owner Tom Brady must take advantage.