The Draft Will Help Keep the Raiders Ahead of Schedule

The Las Vegas Raiders have been precise with the moves they have made this offseason. Las Vegas' front office has had no wasted moves. Every move they made was logical and handled in a reasonable but responsible manner. All of their moves work well in conjuction with each other.

This is a sign of a front office all on one accord. More importantly, it is a sign of a front office that has taken an honest look at just how bad a roster it had in 2025, and has had for most of the last decade. Las Vegas' nearly 30 losses in the last two seasons are primarily a result of a bad roster.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza speaks at the champions press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 20. 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Draft is the Next Step of An Eventful Offseason

The Raiders entered free agency with more money to spend than any team and a handful of draft picks. However, they also entered free agency with more roster issues than arguably any other team in the league. Years of bad picks and failed free agency signings have doomed Las Vegas.

Still, the Raiders' collection of resources to fix their issues has led to understandable excitement and increased expectations heading into next season. Klint Kubiak and a revamped roster are more than the Raiders have had to look forward to in many seasons. They are off to a strong start.

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek on radio row during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas added some of the best players available at positions of need early in free agency. Sending a message that was heard loud and clear around the National Football League. Las Vegas has a way to go to fully rebuild their roster, but the front office is determined to do so.

The Raiders spent big money on their offensive line, and their group of linebackers. Las Vegas has taken a tangible step forward and it is only March. They still have 10 draft picks they will use to add even more talent in the upcoming NFL Draft. The Raiders will soon take yet another step forward.

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty is selected by the Las Vegas Raiders as the number six pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained that the front office's goal this offseason was meticulous improvement. Their signings so far in free agency, both big and small, confirm Las Vegas is serious about, at the very least, giving a full and thorough effort to fix the roster.

Time will tell how well their decisions work out, but their moves in free agency have confirmed that the Raiders know their biggest weaknesses on the roster and will not hesitate to address them. Las Vegas' productive start to free agency has eliminated many of their top needs.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Free agency has allowed the Raiders to now focus on those positions that may have been further down their priority list when the offseason started. Las Vegas now enters the NFL Draft with a much clearer picture of what it needs the most.

There is no rush, but if the Raiders can find two, or possibly three, eventual contributors, or fringe starters in this draft, it is fair to believe Las Vegas' roster rebuild is ahead of schedule.