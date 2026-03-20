The Raiders' Most Pressing Needs Have Risen to the Top

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a strong start to the offseason and free agency so far this offseason.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Addressing Needs One by One

Las Vegas ' front office has already addressed its most pressing needs at several position. This includes center, both offensive guard positions and linebacker. Presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza will address Las Vegas' long-standing quarterback issues.

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The Raiders ' addition of Klint Kubiak and his coaching staff address their coaching issues. Jalen Nailor, and Dareke Young add experience to an overall inexperienced group of wide receivers. Spencer Burford adds depth at offensive line and the Raiders still have nine additional draft picks.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) in the first half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' front office has shown an even keeled and smart approach to fixing what was one of the worst rosters in the National Football League at the start of the offseason. It would be unfair to expect the Raiders to completely fix what took years to make in only one offseason.

However, it must be acknowledged that they have taken large strides towards fixing their most glaring issues. Still, even the Raiders' front office would admit there is work to be done on the roster. Las Vegas' many draft picks will help fill some of those voids, but the Raiders' needs are clearer.

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (7) during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

One of the many benefits of the moves the Raiders have made so far this offseason, and the immense talent they added to their roster, is that Las Vegas' roster needs have been narrowed, and it has become increasingly evident what positions they should address next in free agency or the draft.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek explained his mindset on adding to the Raiders' roster. Overall, the Raiders' roster simply needs more talent. That is what wins games in the NFL and that is what the Raiders have lacked the most over the past half-decade plus.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think our job in the personnel department is give Klint [Kubiak] as many good players as we can that fit his vision and his scheme. But I think one of the things we really liked about Klint was he's got a system that highlights what the players can do,” Spytek said.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn (11) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

After addressing so many positions on both sides of the ball, it must now turn its attention to adding depth to its defensive backfield. Las Vegas plays in one of the most challenging divisions, with three of the league's best quarterbacks. Yet, they have one of the worst defensive backfields in the league.

Raiders' Next Focus

Re-signing Eric Stokes was smart. Darien Porter should take a step forward this offseason, and Las Vegas recently traded for veteran cornerback Taron Johnson. Still, the Raiders need more. They also need more depth behind safeties Jeremy Chinn and Isaiah Pola-Mao.

As the Raiders move forward this offseason, adding to their defensive backfield will be vital. They could also use more linebackers for depth purposes. Cornerback, safety, and linebacker should be the Raiders' primary focus throughout the rest of the offseason.