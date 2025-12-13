What OL Caleb Rogers' Rise Means for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders will have more than a few questions to answer this offseason, as their roster is in desperate need of an overhaul. No position is higher on the Raiders' priority list this offseason than its offensive line. The Raiders need to replish their depth on all levels of their offensive line.

After spending most of the season refusing to try the most logical answer of switching Jackson Powers-Johnson to center and letting their rookie offensive lineman, Caleb Rogers, gain experience throughout their 2-11 start to the season. The Raiders ' line looked better with Rogers in last week.

The Raiders may have stumbled upon their guard of the future, after being forced by Rogers' continued development to start him. The Raiders have brought Rogers along slowly. Some may believe they have done so a little too slowly, as Las Vegas has needed help at the position for a while.

In limited but growing playing time, the rookie offensive lineman has played well. He performed as well in his first start as any guard other than Jackson-Powers has this season.

On Thursday, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson explained how the experience Rogers is gaining on the field is invaluable for the rookie. There is only so much any young player can learn from practice. After an entire offseason and nearly the entire regular season, Rogers is loose.

"Really just the fact he's getting experience. He just gets better every day, and we talk about that on a daily basis, just trying to become the best version of yourself and constant never ending self-improvement, and he's gone out," Olson said. "

"Whatever role that you're asked to do, do the best that you can and compete every day at practice. And he just competed. And again, the more live reps he's got, more experience he's getting, the better he's played."

Rogers is getting a crash course in life as a starter in the league. After facing a stout Denver Broncos defense last week, Rogers is slated to face an even better defensive line this Sunday, against the Philadelphia Eagles. Olson believes Rogers and the rest of the offensive line are up for the challenge.

"Yeah, we talked about last week's defensive front. This week presents another significant challenge. They're playing very well up front, but each week we look at it. It was Myles Garrett the week before in Cleveland. So, every week presents a challenge, but this is a very good defensive front seven. And so, again, it presents as a big challenge,” Olson said.

