Early Observations About Raiders' Free Agent Class

The NFL offseason is here, and it’s a big one for the Las Vegas Raiders.

With a new coach taking over and a rookie quarterback expected to enter the fold in a few months, the Raiders are on the right track as they begin their rebuild. General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady hope to truly turn this organization around.

In between the head coaching hire and the presumed arrival of Fernando Mendoza in the NFL Draft, the Raiders have several decisions to make with impending free agents. The new league year begins on Wednesday, March 11, so Las Vegas has a few weeks to get its affairs in order.

The Raiders have 19 unrestricted free agents, and we will focus on those players today rather than the restricted and exclusive-rights free agents; the latter are likely to return to the team.

Who are the Raiders’ free agents, who should be back in the Silver and Black next season, and who can the team let walk?

Let’s break the Raiders’ free agents down by category.

Priority re-signs

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LB Devin White

OG Dylan Parham

White had a resurgent season with the Raiders in 2025, totaling a career-best 174 tackles (a franchise record), 11 for loss, seven quarterback hits, three passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble, and two and a half sacks.

Only 27 years old, White should be back in Las Vegas next season, as he maximized his skill set there after falling out of favor in Tampa Bay. The linebacker market is a bit saturated, so it makes sense for both sides to stick together.

You can never have enough offensive line depth, and Parham has been a quality player over the years for the Raiders. Las Vegas did draft two offensive linemen last year, one of whom can play guard, so it may feel comfortable letting him go.

However, Parham has been a quality starter, and you don’t let players like him walk. He should be back in the Silver and Black next season.

For the right price

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

EDGE Malcolm Koonce

CB Eric Stokes

Koonce had a fairly productive 2025 season after missing all of 2024 with an injury, totaling four and a half sacks and appearing in all 17 games.

He hasn’t made the leap many expected after 2023, but if he wants to come back on a team-friendly deal, the Raiders should welcome him back.

Stokes may have played himself into a big-time free-agent contract with his bounce-back campaign, so it will depend on how much the team is willing to pay him. The Raiders have the second-most cap space in the league, so they can afford to bring him back.

Could go either way

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

K Daniel Carlson

LB Elandon Roberts

DB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

CB Darnay Holmes

RB Zamir White

Carlson was one of the best kickers in the league a few years ago, but his accuracy has dropped over the past few seasons. Kickers are expendable, so the team may look to sign a cheaper option if they don’t feel like paying Carlson.

Roberts had a good season, but he is 32 years old, and the NFL Draft features a deep linebacker class. The Raiders may want to keep him around for his experience and run defense, or they could opt to get younger in the middle.

Johnson had a good summer, but an injury cost him all but nine games of his 2025 season. Could he be back in Las Vegas if the team decides to give him another shot at staying healthy?

Holmes is a good player when he gets on the field, but he only played 173 snaps last season, so it doesn’t appear the new staff will keep him around.

White only took 12 carries in six games for the Raiders this season, and he never built off his strong conclusion to 2023. The new staff may want to retain him, but his time in Las Vegas appears to be over.

On the way out

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

QB Kenny Pickett

RB Raheem Mostert

LB Jamal Adams

TE Ian Thomas

S Terrell Edmunds

WR Tyler Lockett

OT Stone Forsythe

LB Jon Rhattigan

WR Alex Bachman

