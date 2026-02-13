Why Raiders Must Be Smart with Their Stockpile of Cap Space

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the offseason with a wealth of optimism.

A new head coach, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and the second-most cap space in the league make for a great foundation for a rebuilding team.

That last point underscores a few more considerations for how the Raiders can approach the offseason. Teams that enter free agency with lots of cap space usually signal that they aren’t paying many good players.

The Raiders are paying Maxx Crosby and Kolton Miller, but beyond those two, they don’t have too many detrimental contracts on the board. If he wishes, General Manager John Spytek can spend heavily on immediate-impact players.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But that wouldn’t be the best decision. Spytek and the Raiders should be smart about their free agency decisions.

Here’s why.

The Raiders' free agency plans

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Teams that spend lots of money on free-agent contracts simply because they have the finances don’t often reap the benefits of that aggressiveness. The New England Patriots did it last offseason and got to the Super Bowl, but they’re a rare example of that method’s success.

Spytek is far too calculated with his moves to make rash decisions, so he won’t hand out a major free-agent contract to a player who doesn’t necessitate it. Plus, there aren’t many high-level free agents available for the Raiders.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA;New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) jogs off the field after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

With that being the case, Spytek and Las Vegas can find quality starters and depth players on the market to fit Klint Kubiak’s scheme and whichever coordinators the team hires. With fewer big names on the market, there are fewer bad decisions to be made.

Also, if there aren’t many big names to take swings at, the Raiders can bring back some of their own players, like guard Dylan Parham . He has been a quality interior lineman, and even though the regime that drafted him isn’t here, Kubiak would benefit from having Parham up front.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cornerback Eric Stokes is another player the Raiders could retain, given their financial resources. He had a bounce-back season in 2025, living up to his first-round status from a few years ago.

With the Raiders’ lack of talent in the secondary, it would behoove them to bring Stokes back as a veteran leader if he agrees to a hometown deal. They can also draft corners, but a proven commodity doesn’t hurt.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders don’t have to spend all their money this offseason; instead, they should be smart with their money and allocate it toward better resources. It will benefit them in the long run.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss why the Raiders must be smart with their cap space.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.