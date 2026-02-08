Top 5 Positions for the Raiders to Spend Big On

The Las Vegas Raiders have the money to spend. Responsible spending is critical, but the Raiders must spend big this offseason. No sitting on their hands.

Below are a few of the position groups the Raiders should be comfortable spending big on this offseason. This list assumes responsible spending on established talent around the league.

Offensive Line

The Raiders had the worst offensive line in the entire league this season. It singlehandedly cost them several wins. After drafting multiple offensive linemen over the past two seasons, the Raiders need experienced and proven linemen to help turn things around.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) stands in the pocket against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Linebacker

The Raiders signed both Devin White and Elandon Roberts last offseason, after letting Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane walk in free agency. Deablo had a productive season and was a vital part of what was one of the league's best defense for much of the season.

Spillane is playing in the Super Bowl. The Raiders are coming off a 3-14 season and must rebuild their roster. White and Roberts had some issues, but were serviceable this season. It would not be a surprise if both linebackers left in free agency. Either way, the Raiders must address the position.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) throws while under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) in the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

If White or Roberts leave in free agency, linebacker becomes a glaring need for the Raiders, possibly its most significant. This speaks volumes considering how much help the Raiders need at cornerback. There are several veteran linebackers worth paying for on the market this offseason.

Las Vegas has several holes at linebacker and lacks depth at the position. They have the money to address the need.

Corner

The Raiders' group of cornerbacks has gradually gotten worse over the past few years. Draft experts have mocked the Raiders drafting a cornerback with a premium draft pick for several offseasons, confirming just how significant the need is. Collectively, the unit is one of the worst in the league.

Drafting cornerbacks will only help so much in the immediate. You usually get what you pay for in the league, especially at a position like cornerback. The Raiders must be willing to spend on this position, potentially by signing several established cornerbacks in free agency.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

One of Las Vegas ' top pending free agents is cornerback Eric Stokes. The Raiders would be wise to keep Stokes around and build the group of cornerbacks around him. Even if it takes slightly overpaying, they should do all they can to keep the veteran.

He is coming off a productive season, despite playing with a lackluster group of teammates. Last offseason, the Raiders ' general manager allowed several talented players to leave in free agency. Las Vegas' 3-14 campaign was partly a result of a modest free-agency period last offseason.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) tackles Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) in the first half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Regardless of what happens between Stokes and the Raiders, Las Vegas needs multiple cornerbacks. If there is one position the Raiders should have no problem spending money on, it is the cornerback position. They play some of the top quarterbacks in the league twice a year.

Las Vegas is set to face the AFC West with a subpar set of corners. If Stokes leaves, the best corners the Raiders have are Darien Porter and Kyu Blu Kelly, who is recovering from an injury and had his fair share of growing pains last season. The Raiders must be comfortable spending big on corners.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Brashard Smith (24) carries the ball defended by Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

