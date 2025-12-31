One more game until the Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock for the 2026 NFL Draft. As of now, they have the first overall pick. By the Raiders game on Sunday, we will officially know what pick they have. The only way the Raiders are guaranteed the first overall pick is by losing their final game.

The Raiders will face their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a game the Raiders have a chance to win because of all the injuries the Chiefs have on their side of the ball.

After Week 18, the Raiders could start making moves right away on what is going to happen to the franchise this offseason. Depending on where they land on the draft board could determine how they go about the offseason.

The pick will play a factor in decision-making right away. Many want the first overall pick because they want to control the draft board the whole way through. That is something that the No. 1 overall pick gives you this upcoming April.

Clear Quarterback Option for Raiders

With the first overall pick, the Raiders would likely take a quarterback. That is the important position on the football field and the Raiders' biggest need overall.

They have not figured out their quarterback situation since they released former quarterback Derek Carr in the 2022 season. That is a long time, and now they will get their opportunity to address it if they get the first overall pick. It holds a lot of power because the quarterback draft class is not as strong as in recent years.

The quarterback that the Raiders are most linked to is Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza, out of the University of Indiana. He has been the best quarterback in college football and is leading his team to the college football playoffs with an undefeated record.

"If you are going to go with a quarterback, the easy pick is Fernando Mendoza," said Ran Carthon of CBS Sports.

"A guy that we started watching back in May. And you fell in love with his ability to be accurate with the ball, stand in the pocket, and just play tough. He plays on time, he is accurate, and his ball placement is elite. And I feel that he is a good fit for any offense in the NFL. And I think this will be the obvious choice for them, if they were to pick a quarterback at No. 1."

