How the Raiders Evaluate Ashton Jeanty's So Far
The Las Vegas Raiders added one of the best players available in the NFL Draft when they added running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick. His rookie season has been rocky, to say the least, as has the Raiders' season as a whole.
Rookie Season Grind
Things have not gone the way Jeanty and the Raiders had hoped Las Vegas drafted him. However, it has been evident most of Jeanty's struggles are not becasuse of him. Las Vegas failed to add a quality offensive line for Jeanty and the rest of the offense. It has turned out to be a costly decision.
Earlier this week, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly analyzed how he believes Jeanty's first season in the league has gone so far.
"Yeah, he's like a normal rookie. I think sometimes, just making sure, because the blitzes in this league are so exotic and way more exotic than they were in college. No one runs option in professional football. So, there are some schemes where there's seven guys on one side, one guy on another,” Kelly said.
“And in college, you couldn't get away with that, because they'd run speed option out the back door, but if you do that, your quarterback's probably not going to play very long either. So, we're done being the highest played players in this league, you don't do that.
“So just understanding each week, the blitz patterns from each team are really specific, and then what most defensive coordinators do is that they put in new blitzes for you in your game that they hadn't shown on tape yet."
Earlier this week, Jeanty also assessed his rookie season with the Raiders and how things have gone for him during his first season in the league. Jeanty took a leveled look at how things have gone in what has been a challenging season for everyone involved, rookies and veterans.
"Just staying consistent with who I am. My approach, my process, trying to lead in whatever ways I can as a rookie, and just continuing to try to get better. And even though things aren't going our way, just not giving up and stick with guys, all of us just stay together and ride this out. You never know what can happen,” Jeanty said.
"I mean, it's rookie year, it's a tough year. It's a lot of different things, a lot of stuff out of my hands and I'm just trying to control what I can control. And whenever I do get opportunities, I've just got to take advantage of them."
