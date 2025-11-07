Maybe Everyone Owes Former Raiders HC Antonio Pierce an Apology
The Las Vegas Raiders made Antonio Pierce their interim head coach after abruptly firing Josh McDaniels halfway through the 2023 season. The Raiders then benched their struggling veteran quarterback, replacing him with fourth-round rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell.
Pierce served the final nine games of that season with a rookie quarterback, interim offensive coordinator and one of the lowest-paid defenses in the National Football League. Pierce guided that team to a 5-4 record down the stretch.
Las Vegas' defense rose to one of the best in the league over that nine-game stretch. After an offseason of heavy campaigning from Raiders players and fans alike, the Raiders removed the interim tag, making Pierce their head coach.
They did so, seemingly reluctantly as a comment from star defensive end Maxx Crosby about what he would do if Las Vegas' front office made a head coaching change after the 2023 season undoubtedly made its way to the top of the Raiders' organization.
Pierce's lone season as head coach was built around the signing of Gardner Minshew, and questionable staff hires, such as Luke Getsy. Las Vegas' 2024 season started miserably with a season-ending injury to Malcolm Koonce days before the first game.
Koonce's injury foreshadowed what was to come for the 2024 Raiders, as they were ravaged by injuries on both sides of the ball. Las Vegas started 2-7, and went on a 10-game losing streak. During that time, Pierce showed plenty of room for improvement.
Pierce's inexperience was on display several times, bringing plenty of criticism his way for the team's problems. Still, much of what happened last season was beyond Pierce's control. This season is proof enough. After all the changes the Raiders made this offseason, they are just as bad as last season.
Considering the changes made, this season's Raiders may be worse.
The Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos dropped them to 2-7 on the season under Pete Carroll. They started 2-7 under a much less experienced coach in Pierce last season. Carroll possesses the coaching experience many critiqued Pierce for not having, yet the results are nearly identical.
The Raiders' front office, although different from what Pierce had, gave a more legitimate effort to address the quarterback position this offseason than they did for Pierce. The addition of Geno Smith may not have panned out but it was more of an attempt to address the position than Minshew.
Still, the Raiders are no better than they were last season. It could be argued that if the Raiders played nearly any other team in the NFL in Week 6 other than the Tennessee Titans, they would currently be on an eight-game losing streak with a gauntlet of a schedule remaining.
With the 2025 regular season halfway over, the Raiders are what they are, which is arguably worse than last season. Hindsight is 20/20, but it is evident Pierce unfairly took an unfair amount of blame last season. This season proves Pierce actually did more with less.
With this season's Raiders' struggles, Pierce arguably deserved another chance. At the very least, he deserves an apology.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
.We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE