Why All Sides Won in the Raiders' Jakobi Meyers Trade
The Las Vegas Raiders finally gave in to Jakobi Meyers' trade request shortly before the trade deadline. It was a move that benefited more than only Meyers. However, only time will tell.
Winners, Losers
Judy Battista of NFL.com recently analyzed the winners and loser from the trade deadline. She named Meyers as a winner. Righfully so, as he was traded like he wanted to be, he also went to a team that may be more likely to give him the contract he wants.
"A few months ago, Jakobi Meyers asked the Raiders to trade him because he wanted a contract extension. The Raiders declined, and Meyers played on. Now he goes to the Jaguars. He has 33 receptions for 352 yards this season and now joins a Jaguars team that badly needs him because of injuries to their wide receivers room, including to Travis Hunter, who is on injured reserve," Battista said.
"Meyers gets a fresh start with a team that should be in the playoff mix with a staff that has familiarity with him -- wide receivers coach Edgar Bennett used to be with the Raiders -- so Meyers has a chance to make a quick impact that could help his future contract demands."
The Raiders will have to adjust, but they were winners in their own right. Las Vegas' front office received two draft picks. For a team still in need of many roster changes, two draft picks can mean a lot. Still, the Raiders must now navigate life without Meyers for the first time in three seasons.
Following the trade, Smith noted what he will miss most about Meyers.
“Yeah, Jakobi [Meyers], hardworking guy, extremely hardworking. Very talented player. A guy who knows the game in and out, man, like he understands the game. And he was a valuable asset for us on the offense," Smith said.
"I wish him the best in the future. Man, I hope he gets everything that he deserves. And just as a friend, want him to be happy. More than anything, just want him to be happy. So, wish him the best. And we got to move forward.”
