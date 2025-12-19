Why Latest Raiders Injury Report Gives Reason to Be Optimistic

The Las Vegas Raiders' matchup with the Houston Texans on Sunday will be another case of Las Vegas facing a formidable team with eyes on the playoffs. The Raiders are heading in a different direction, as they have eyes on the upcoming offseason, NFL Draft and free agency.

The Raiders have lost 12 of their last 13 games, including eight games in a row. They look to avoig going on a nine-game losing streak one season after experiencing a 10-game losing streak.

Raiders' Injury Report

The Raiders' injury report had three changes from yesterday. After missing practice yesterday, Maxx Crosby and Jeremy Chinn were limited in Wednesday's practice. Tyler Lockett was limited on Wednesday, but was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Las Vegas had several other players listed on the injury report including Ian Thomas, Geno Smith, Jordan Meredith, and Alex Bachman who were full participants on Thursday. The Raiders' offense needs to get healthy. Pete Carroll recently noted what has been holding the unit back.

"I'm saying the way the games have gone, teams have been able to kind of shut it down and eat the clock on us. And so, we had three opportunities in the first half last week to get the ball on offense, and then next time we got it was 1:57 left in a two-minute situation,” Carroll said.

“So, we need to create more situations, but we also got to make first downs to get that done. Defense got to get off the field. It hasn't worked in compliment like we like, and that's why our numbers are down. They got to run the ball 47 times last week because of the way the game went, and it's a horrible situation to be in. That's not the way you want to play.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Carroll knows that even without wins, there are ways for the Raiders to show improvement on the field. Las Vegas will have an uphill battle in every game it plays for the rest of the season. The Raiders cannot lose their competitive fire, despite their extended losing streak.

"Yeah, we need to show improvement. We need to get better. We need to move the football better and get in the red zone and get some points on the frickin board, man. We got to score, and then when we get our chances, we got to back it up with what we're doing on the other side. And so, we just need to feel like we're improving, and this game was so slanted in their direction, that it just didn't feel like that at all."

Do not miss another Raiders story. Sign up for our completely FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. It is 100% FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

We would appreciate you following us on social media: X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE