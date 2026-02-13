The Las Vegas Raiders were the last team to hire a new head coach in this offseason's head coaching cycle. The process this time was way different for the Silver and Black.

We have seen the organization be patient this time around when looking for their next head coach. Usually, we would see the Raiders pull the trigger on hiring a head coach. They went through a great process this time around, and it paid off for them at the end. They got the right man in the building.

The Raiders went with Klint Kubiak as the franchise's next head coach. Kubiak is fresh off a great season where he helped the Seattle Seahawks win the Super Bowl as their offensive coordinator.

Everywhere that Kubiak has been, he has been successful, and that got him the head coach looks that he earned. Kubiak was at the top of the list for many teams, but it was the Raiders that went after him the most. Kubiak chose them and is excited about all the work that comes with it.

Kubiak was talked about a lot this past season, and for good reason. He had one of the best offenses in the NFL and one that many people did not talk about, coming into last season. Kubiak gave the Seahawks a new and much-improved look on offense and took their quarterback, Sam Darnold, to a whole new level after people gave up on him. Kubiak was seen as a top coordinator and now will bring his offensive mind to Las Vegas to improve that offense and team.

Tony Dungy praises Klint Kubiak

"I love Klint Kubiak. I really like what he does, he is just a fundamentally sound coach, but he is also someone who can relate to the players," said Legendary NFL coach Tony Dungy. "It is not like this guy up here, and the players are down here. They feel like he is with them. I was at the Seahawks training camp this year, and I saw the energy that the offense was playing with. And I had a good feeling. I told Coach Macdonald you guys are on to something special."

"Coach Kubiak was a big part of that. He is going to the Raiders, and they are getting a really good coach."

Kubiak is going to have to prove himself now has a head coach, but all signs point to him being the next good head coach in the National Football League.

