Examining Raiders' Plan at WR in 2026 and Beyond

Many of the Las Vegas Raiders' roster deficiencies were addressed with precise moves this offseason. The Raiders' front office took a hard look in the mirror following yet another losing season, making it clear that overwhelming change was needed. That change came swiftly in the desert.

Earlier this offseason, Raiders general manager John Spytek got to work cutting ties with coaches and players he felt were no longer fits for the team. This paved the way for the numerous changes Las Vegas made across the board, especially on its roster.

Watch Zach Azzani Discuss Organized Team Activities and More Below

Raiders' Plan

Las Vegas' front office has moved with intent all offseason, making much-needed decisions. The Raiders addressed every position on their roster this offseason. They paid special attention to the wide receiver position, making several respectable moves there.

The Raiders signed multiple wide receivers in free agency. Most notably, Las Vegas signed veteran wide receiver Jalen Nailor to a multi-year deal. Interestingly enough, Spytek and the Raiders signed Nailor to a similar deal that the Raiders signed Jakobi Meyers to a few years ago.

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In Nailor, the Raiders have an experienced receiver with a skill set unique to Las Vegas. He has been largely overshadowed, as most wide receivers are when playing alongside Justin Jefferson. However, Nailor arrives in Las Vegas, his hometown, ready to help guide the Raiders' receivers.

If Las Vegas' front office had its way, which it almost always will, the Raiders would approach the wide receiver position by committee. The Raiders' roster has been given the players and coaching staff to do so successfully. After having few quality receivers to speak of last season, the Raiders upgraded.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Along with Nailor, Las Vegas signed Dareke Young, and they have Tre Tucker returning for his fourth season. Last offseason, the Raiders drafted wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton. Each receiver brings something different to the Raiders' offense.

In Organized Team Activities, it is evident that the Raiders plan to involve as many pass catchers as possible this upcoming season. For most of the past few seasons, the Raiders' hopes at the wide receiver position mainly rested on the shoulders of one main receiver.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it worked, it worked. However, their record in recent memory confirms it did not work all that well. Between their failed past experiences with No. 1 wide receivers and Klint Kubiak's need for multiple versatile receivers to run his offense, Las Vegas appears to be taking the right approach.

The Raiders are determined to turn things around after several seasons of simply bad football. The offseason changes Las Vegas made should significantly impact its wide receiver group. There are not many roster positions that will be more positively affected by Las Vegas' moves.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) reacts after catching a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It is extremely early, but in OTAs, the Raiders look like a team focused on doing things right this time around. Still, what is right for one team may not be right for others. Las Vegas' front office appears set on its plan. So far, it has been executed well. Time will tell if it translates to the field.

"We're not going to be an offense where we just stick a guy, and he's the number one guy on the outside. I also don't think there's many of those guys walking around on the face of the earth like you're talking about, the true X's. So, if you're lucky enough to get one of them, you hold on to them for dear life. And if you don't, then you make it work with what you've got," Spytek said earlier this offseason when explaining his plans for the group.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Well, the Raiders do not necessarily have a standout No. 1 wide receiver, as they have in years past. The approach Spytek mentioned is exactly how Las Vegas built out the position group this offseason. From the early look of things, OTAs should turn out to be yet another smart move by Spytek.

The Raiders' offense will be much better off because of this approach. It will be challenging for opposing defenses to know what the Raiders are trying to do. Las Vegas enters the upcoming season in the best shape it has been entering Week 1 in some time. That alone is a big deal.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs through a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Heading into 2026, the Raiders' offense will need more from everyone involved. They need more from Nailor than he has produced stat-wise thus far in his career. Las Vegas needs Tucker to continue perfecting his craft. They need Bech and Thornton to continue developing.

"I trust Jack Bech, the football player. Where he aligns, we're going to move people over the place. I think you guys saw how Klint [Kubiak] used JSN [Jaxson Smith-Njigba]. They're going to move him all over the place," Spytek said.