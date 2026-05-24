The Raiders Are Confident in Every Facet of Rebuild

The Las Vegas Raiders attacked this offseason, determined to address as many of their laundry list of issues as possible. They did precisely that, as they made sweeping changes to essentially every part of their team heading into the 2026 season. They hope those changes lead to more wins.

Raiders' Rebuild

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

First, the Raiders' coaching staff must find a way to get the most out of the improved roster they have been given. Las Vegas has had no shortage of issues over the past few seasons, but a lack of talent and a lack of quality coaching have unquestionably been its two most significant.

Las Vegas addressed those needs this offseason and has now entered Organized Team Activities. They are officially one step closer to putting the past few disappointing seasons behind them. Yet it will take productive on-field work to match their roster moves for a successful season.

Kubiak's Assessment

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders hired Klint Kubiak to lead the charge on turning things around. Kubiak is the offensive-minded coach Las Vegas' front office wanted during the interview process earlier this offseason. However, Kubiak hired Andrew Janocko as his offensive coordinator for many reasons.

After spending time with multiple other teams around the league, Kubiak and Janocko have years of experience together. They hope that familiarity with each other will pay off sooner, rather than later, on a Raiders team that is largely new to all parties involved.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Things are just now getting underway. Although only so much can be gathered from OTAs, for coaches and players, it is the most productive time they have together. Kubiak recently assessed what he has seen from Janocko and the offense during OTAs so far this summer.

"It's been solid. Coach [Andrew] Janocko and Coach [Mike] Sully [Sullivan] do a great job in that room. But two really competitive guys, been really pleased with their work ethic. Aidan [O'Connell] has been phenomenal. I can't say enough great things about him," Kubiak said.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Raiders' offense has been one of their biggest downfalls over the past few seasons. Las Vegas has gone through a handful of offensive coordinators in just the past four seasons. This has stunted the growth of several players on the offensive side of the ball.

Las Vegas' front office hopes that Kubiak and Janocko can figure things out in a way none of the Raiders' most recent coaches have. After many seasons together, Kubiak expressed his full confidence in Janocko as they move into yet another phase of their working relationship.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Well, I think you just look at his resume and the guys that he's worked with from [Kirk] Cousins to [Derek] Carr to Sam [Darnold]. I think everywhere he's gone guys have produced. I think you guys will learn this about Andrew [Janocko]. Andrew is just a really, really phenomenal teacher,” Kubiak said.

“He knows how to keep it simple for the guys, and he works his tail off to make sure he's prepared to go lead those meetings every day. I couldn't ask for a better quarterback coach, offensive coordinator than Andrew. He's going to do a great job."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

It appears Kubiak and Janocko are just who the Raiders needed to work with their group of quarterbacks and the offense as a whole. Las Vegas entered the offseason desperately in need of an improved roster, as even good coaches are doomed without quality players.

Still, after years of instability at some of the most critical positions within the front office, coaching staff, and on the roster, Las Vegas has made enough quality moves this offseason to warrant the benefit of the doubt heading into the regular season.