Kubiak, Raiders Are Focused on the Task at Hand

The Las Vegas Raiders had a long list of goals for the offseason and little time to accomplish them. Las Vegas has had an extremely productive offseason, adding players on both sides of the ball after revamping its coaching staff. The Raiders' offseason has undoubtedly set the team on the right track.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Grounded Raiders

Still, expectations are reasonable for a Raiders team that has lost nearly 30 games in the past two seasons. Las Vegas is in the early stages of rebuilding a roster that had crumbled after a half-decade of subpar personnel moves, which finally caught up with them in 2024 and 2025.

For all of the solid additions the Raiders made to their roster this offseason, no one can blame those in and around the organization for tempering their hopes and expectations for the upcoming season. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak will oversee the on-field portion of their expected turnaround.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) reacts with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) after catching a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders' Organized Team Activities have been filled with examples of how much they have improved early on. Only so much can be gleaned from what the players do during OTAs, but it is fair to believe that Las Vegas has taken the next step in its attempt to rebuild.

Las Vegas is already hard at work putting together all the new pieces added this offseason. It is extremely early, but progress has been made. As the Raiders look to prepare for a productive 2026 regular season, it will be the weeks and months leading up to Week 1 that count.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum (65) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

One of the most critical aspects for any team, but especially the Raiders, who are implementing a new scheme, is the ability to run the ball. Las Vegas has been the league's worst rushing team in two of the past three seasons. In the third of those seasons, they finished third worst.

After adding one of the best free agents available to their offensive line, one season after adding one of the best running backs to enter the league in some time, the Raiders must find a way to consistently establish themselves on the ground with running back Ashton Jeanty.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think one, in this time period, you see how people work. It's obviously hard to get an idea of everyone's skill set on the field with no pads or live bullets, but just seeing Ashton [Jeanty] work and how he goes about his days, operation, how he wants to get better, that's what you appreciate out of a young guy," veteran center Tyler Linderbaum said when explaining how what he has noticed about the second year back.

"I think he's a guy that's obviously going to have to play a big role in our offense this year, and we're excited for him."

The Task at Hand

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The task for Las Vegas is simple in theory but much more difficult in practice. Las Vegas must find a way to get the most out of Jeanty, Linderbaum, and the rest of the offensive line. After breaking the Raiders' franchise rookie record for scrimmage yards behind a bad offensive line, Jeanty wants more.

“I mean, obviously those big guys up front, they do a lot of hard work, so having another great guy in the building is tremendous for us, and I'm just super excited to continue to work with them and make this rushing attack great,” Jeanty said.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) rushes against the Houston Texans in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Well over half of Jeanty's yards from scrimmage came after contact that happened before or at the line of scrimmage. One of the most significant tasks the Raiders have this season is putting Jeanty in a better position to succeed. Las Vegas must give Jeanty space to do what he does best.