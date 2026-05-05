Hidden Impact Fernando Mendoza Might Have on Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders scrutinized and placed their new franchise quarterback under the microscope throughout the NFL Draft process, and didn’t like what they saw; they loved what they saw.

GM John Spytek, who is normally stoic, was almost giddy once the worst-kept secret in the NFL was announced, and the Raiders secured Fernando Mendoza.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Words Matter

Shortly after picking the Heisman Trophy and National Championship winner, Spytek raved about what he had secured for the Silver and Black's long-term future as he discussed Mendoza.

"Just a great person. Raised the right way, great family. He's about the right things, it's about his team, it's about winning, it's about doing the right thing, being accountable to the whole organization. It's very little to do with all the accolades he got after they won all those games. And he's really smart. He works really hard. This means a lot to him."

GM John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Head coach Klint Kubiak, who isn’t one prone to hyperbole, was the same way as Spytek. He couldn’t help but exude the joyous expectation of his new weapon in Fernando Mendoza.

"Obviously, the number one thing that I love about Fernando [Mendoza] is his leadership, the way that he relates to his teammates, and his ability to win. We're looking for a competitor to be our quarterback, and he went 16-0 last year with a heck of a team, and he led that group. So, love his athleticism, his ability to throw accurately down the field, he's very accurate, but at the end of the day, he's a bright, intelligent leader.”

He Gets It

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

But what stands out with Mendoza is that he isn’t an entitled, post-COVID Gen Z athlete. He is different; the great ones are.

He was asked about the vast responsibility of being handed the reins to one of professional sports' largest and most influential fan bases, and he didn’t blink an eye.

"It's a huge responsibility, but it's also a huge honor to honor the legacy. The Raiders are a core historic franchise and one of the faces of the NFL, and I feel like, again, I need to prove it and earn it every single day.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

He went on to nod to the organization's historic past, which hasn’t had much to cheer about for many years.



“I feel like every corner you turn, you see Mr. [Jim] Plunkett, Mr. [Tim] Brown, Mr. [Marcus] Allen, like everybody, Mr. [Fred] Biletnikoff, and I really appreciate all the legends coming out here today. It means so much to see the alumni and really shows what a first-class organization this is. So, I'm stoked and ready to prove it."

Untapped, Unexplored Opportunity

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

But one thing I am learning about Mendoza is that just when you think you get it, another layer appears.

The Las Vegas valley was long overlooked by professional sports. They avoided it like the plague because they didn’t want to be associated with betting.



Those days are over, long over.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

With the recent announcement that the NBA will come to Las Vegas, it will only be a short time before all four major professional sports leagues are in the desert, and the burgeoning city will be fully embraced as one of sports' most important markets.

So what is untapped or unexplored?

The Vegas Golden Knights were born here. The soon-arriving A’s were not, the NBA team will be as well, but the Raiders are still primarily seen as a California transplant. Enormous in size, the Silver and Black have yet to steal the hearts of the valley, due in part, I am sure, to their losing ways, but also because they have yet to resonate with the locals.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Fernando Mendoza, because of the enormity of the franchise quarterback role, has the chance to win over the locals. To become by perception, the first, “Las Vegas Raider.”

Sure, many have worn the uniform and are, but perception is reality. Fernando hasn’t played other places in the NFL; he is in the Vegas Valley.

Raiders Rookie Camp Part One pic.twitter.com/7qZG1JaDAD — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) May 3, 2026

On so many levels, a city nicknamed “Sin City” now has one of the most down-to-earth, faith-based, competitive winners to come right out of central casting in what couldn’t have been fathomed in a Los Angeles movie studio.

Reality Is Perception

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No one will ever replace Al Davis, Jim Otto, Ken Stabler, Rich Gannon, Jim Plunkett, Tom Flores, Maxx Crosby, or any of the other myriad greats to wear the Silver and Black.

But after decades of losing, and for a city that wants to buy in, Mendoza is the key. He is the mortar that binds a storied and iconic franchise to a storied and iconic city.

John Spytek, Fernando Mendoza, Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Golden Knights have been embraced, not because hockey is normal in the desert, but because they were born here, and this city loves its own.

This great city wants to embrace the Raiders. The franchise hasn’t given them reason to.

In Mendoza, if the Raiders handle this right, they will.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza knew he would be selected somewhere in the NFL Draft as a franchise QB, and the Raiders knew that they wanted to select one.

What both parties probably didn’t know was that they were getting something bigger, a franchise QB that could unify their city.

Miami has its Marino, Pittsburgh has its Bradshaw, Green Bay has its Favre, but in Las Vegas, they may have just found their Mendoza.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That one player who will come to define a city and a franchise. He will never try, nor could he negate the greatness of the past, but for this generation, he could define them.

And that is just what Al Davis would have wanted.

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