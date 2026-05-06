HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders had the right idea last season when they came in talking about improving the running game, and even addressing it in a big way via the NFL Draft.

When the pick was made in 2025, and the Silver and Black added Ashton Jeanty as General Manager John Spytek’s first draft pick, the running back from Boise State instantly made people pay attention.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Due to the wasted and dysfunctional 2025, nothing on the team went as hoped or even expected, but it doesn’t lessen the fact that despite all that went on around him, Jeanty still had a successful 2025, running for 975 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Not a Pro Bowl year, but a solid, and in my opinion, successful rookie campaign.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Real Change Brings Hope

I have heralded the addition of Rick Dennison, the best offensive line coach in the NFL, and it should be; it is a very big deal.

Dec 17, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison on the field before a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

But was I missing something? Of course, the offensive line needed to be better, and Dennison will do that. Kolton Miller and Jackson Powers-Johnson will be healthy, the Raiders stole SEC OL of the year Trey Zuhn, and the young players will thrive under Dennison's Tutelage and in the absence of dysfunction.

The NFL Executive described the Klint Kubiak system as, "They will be predators on offense." I get that, they will attack. But what did I miss?

NFL Executive Speaks Out

Iowa running backs coach Omar Young speaks to reporters during the team’s media day Aug. 8, 2025 in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

I recently got this communication from a highly respected NFL Executive, and it tells another story, another reason for optimism in Raider Nation.

He told me, “Hey, Hondo, I just watched your recent podcast, and I totally agree with you. That Rick Dennison is the best offensive line coach in the NFL now that Jeff [Stoutland] is no longer with the Eagles.”

But then what he said next intrigued me.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

“I would, however, strongly encourage you to take a long look at Omar Young, the running backs coach. I'm not saying he is the best in the NFL, but he was a guy we had our eyes on to bring back to the NFL. Just go look what he did at Iowa last year. He's an underrated coach, and along with Rick, should have Raider Fans really encouraged, especially with Ashton and the two young guys.”

The Professor Is in

Roman Hemby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I knew Young was a terrific teacher, but that one email made me think. It got me ruminating as I studied Young’s career, and I realized his career had crossed paths with another coach I know well, so I asked him about Young.

He raved, saying, “I once watched him spend almost thirty minutes with a guy that wasn’t going to be a very impactful player that season, just on keeping his foot in the right spot. He was a quality control guy, and I remember laughing because he was so attentive to the smallest detail, and I thought ‘he should be a college coach, he’s a professor.”

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; American running back Mike Washington Jr (27) of Arkansas runs the ball during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

A New Day

Everyone is aware of Ashton Jeanty; we know the skill set of Dylan Laube, and the Raiders had a draftable grade on Roman Hemby, who they were able to sign as an Undrafted Free Agent, but Mike Washington, Jr., the running back the Silver and Black picked in this draft, was a steal as well.

Klint Kubiak’s entire offensive scheme is predicated on the two-back system, and for the Raiders, Ashton Jeanty adding Washington is a blessing, and having Jeanty for Washington is equally relevant.

The Raiders did not see Washington available in the fourth round (No. 122 Overall), as they had a much higher draft grade on him, but when they traded up and selected him, the room was joyous.

College Scouting Director and rising NFL star Brandon Yeargan said of Washington when I compared his availability at 122 as “Christmas.” He said, "We were excited to get him for sure, 6-1, 225, 4.3, ran for over 1,000 yards this year, super productive, high character. Yeah, we were really excited. We feel like he's a really good fit for Coach [Klint] Kubiak and Andrew’s [Janocko] scheme in the wide zone system. So, pretty fired about him and the person he is, too."

Las Vegas Raiders RB Dylan Laube | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Equally a rising NFL star, the Raiders Senior Director of Player Personnel added to my comment, "It's awesome. This guy is going to generate explosives for us, and just another weapon that's going to add to our offense. And Klint [Kubiak] and [Andrew] Janocko are going to do a great job of utilizing them and help us score the football."

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hope Springs Eternal

The Raiders have a long way to go to return to their past glory. But for the first time in a very long time, you can see the light on the horizon.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are accumulating talent all over the field and the facility, and with people like the “Professor,” it only adds fuel to the fire, and we know that Al Davis had a strong thought on the Raiders' fire.

“The fire that burns brightest Raiders organization is the will to win.”

I bet the Raiders icon would be thrilled, Mark his son, and the Silver and Black brain trust added a “Professor” to the mix.

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

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