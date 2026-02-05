How Raiders' Expected Additions of Kubiak and Mendoza Will Help Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been near the bottom of the league over the past three seasons. That is primarily because they are unable to run the ball. Las Vegas has finished last in the league in average rushing yards per game two seasons in a row. They finished third-worst three seasons ago.

Raiders' Direction

The Raiders ' 3-14 campaign was largely a result of a poor offensive line. However, the lack of a plan built around the talent available to the Raiders on any given week doomed Las Vegas' chances as well this season. Moving forward, they must add pieces and get more creative scheme-wise.

Las Vegas is expected to hire Klint Kubiak as its next head coach. Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty looks forward to the chance to play for a well-respected offensive mind in Kubiak, and one of the top coaches available during this season's coaching cycle.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I mean he’s, he’s hot right now. Obviously, what he’s been doing with the Seahawks’ offense has been special in a way he’s getting the backs involved. Obviously, Jaxon Smith-Njigba having a career year. So I think it’s a great hire and I’m super excited," Jeanty said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak's previous comments about his offensive philosophy should give the Raiders hope that Jeanty and the ground game will improve after three consecutive seasons as among the worst in the league. In Las Vegas, Kubiak will already have some of the league's best young talent.

“If you drop back 50 times in the game, it’s tough. You’ve have got to be a balanced team. I think balance is important and sometimes you’ve got to drop back 50 times to win the game and sometimes you’ve got to run it 50 times. But when it all comes through, we want to be balanced, and we want to be able to win multiple ways," Kubiak said.

Feb 4, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak speaks to the media at the San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' offense has been far from balanced over recent years, as its ground game has been virtually nonexistent. Jeanty broke the Raiders' rookie record for scrimmage yards and did so with lackluster coaching on offense and one of the worst lines in the league.

Kubiak's arrival means, at the very least, that Jeanty and the rest of the Raiders' talent, both on offense and those they will add, are put in a position to succeed. After several offensive coordinators and head coaches in the past few seasons, Kubiak should be a breath of fresh air for the Raiders.

