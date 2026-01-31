What Next Raiders HC Must Do to Ensure Mendoza's Success

The Las Vegas Raiders have to find the right coach and quarterback pairing this offseason.

As we have seen throughout the playoffs, getting those two things right can change the course of a franchise. Both teams in the Super Bowl did it, and the Raiders must too if they want to change their losing ways.

Fortunately for the Raiders, they hold the No. 1 overall pick and are in a solid position to land their top head coaching choice, Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak .

If Las Vegas can pair Kubiak with presumed top selection, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza , Raider Nation will have faith in the organization for the first time in a long time. If the Raiders pair Kubiak and Mendoza, what must the head coach do to ensure the QB is in the best position to succeed?

Kubiak's playcalling and Mendoza's quarterbacking

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It starts with building the offense around him and calling plays that allow Mendoza to hit the high-percentage looks.

Raiders’ minority owner Tom Brady has said that a good coach gets his quarterback “layups,” or easy throws to move the offense down the field. Raiders QBs have not had those looks in the last few years, at least not since Derek Carr was quarterbacking this team. Kubiak did an excellent job scheming up throws for Sam Darnold, who has played excellent football this year and led the Seahawks to the Super Bowl.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) looks on before the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Mendoza is a talented, cerebral quarterback who is incredibly accurate and rarely turns the ball over. He should not be hard to draw up plays and design easy routes for, so the Raiders may have a floor-raiser for their offense.

Kubiak made life easy for wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, using him all over the field, including in the backfield, and Darnold hit him on throws often. The Raiders may not have a JSN-type receiver, but anyone can thrive if the offensive scheme is good enough.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The biggest problem is that Kubiak has not called plays for many years, so it remains to be seen whether he can elevate his play-calling and avoid letting opposing defenses figure him out.

The Raiders also have to do the most important thing: actually hire Kubiak. He can still remain with the Seahawks after the Super Bowl, so Las Vegas must offer him a good deal to convince him to take a head coaching job.

Kubiak and Mendoza would be an excellent pairing to begin a rebuild for this Raiders team, and the two would quickly get to work developing a relationship and trying to build the team from the ground up.

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.