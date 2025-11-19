Explaining an Eyebrow-Raising Decision That Preceded the Raiders' Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders seem to have ran out of ideas of how to turn things around. Las Vegas' coaching staff was revamped over the offseason, but find themselves in a situation all too familiar for the Silver and Black. The Raiders are in between a rock and a hard place.
The Raiders were expected to give rookie offensive lineman Caleb Rogers playing time, if not make him a starter, against the Cowboys on Monday. However, not only did neither of those things happen, the Raiders made Rogers inactive for the game. It was a shocking move to say the least.
Decisions, Decisions
Following the game, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how he came to the conclusion to start Will Putnam over Rogers and moving Jordan Meredith to guard. Carroll explained what went into the both decisions for the Raiders' coaching staff.
"First off, everything is based on competition, meaning that we got to give them a chance and show them. We look at who they're matching up against, how they handle it, from the pass rush competitions that we do, the communications, so we're looking at it,” Carroll said.
"Just like as we evaluate everything, so we try to mix the rotations so that we see guys against the best competition they could have. And we use all of that information, and then from there, it's subjectively, we make a decision on what we're doing.
“So, I mean, that's not any different than we've ever done in any position. We might specialize a little bit and try to make a big deal about that we're competing and everybody knows. And so, the guys are battling. And so, we try to make it kind out in the open."
Following Monday night's loss, Carroll explained that Rogers' inability to get in on the field at this point of the season is not a concern to him. Considering the Raiders' need along the offensive line and Carroll's history of playing young players, this is a curious stance for Carroll to take.
"No. He's a young player trying to make it, and he's trying to do the best he can. He's been busting his tail for a long time, but he's still learning. It's because he's a draft pick that you guys are bringing this up. And we think he's going to be a good player, and it just hasn't quite got it as far as he needs to at this point. He's trying. He's busting his tail," Carroll said.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE