The Reality Facing the Raiders As Losing Streak Continues
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to head in the wrong direction after a fourth consecutive loss on Monday night. The Raiders' loss to the Dallas Cowboys solidified much of what was already known about the 2025 Raiders.
Ranking the Raiders
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports of CBS Sports recently ranked every team in the National Football League heading into the upcoming week of games. Prisco noted a few things he has heard regarding the Raiders' coaching staff that are noteworthy.
"There is some talk that coach Pete Carroll could be in trouble. I don't buy it, even if they are struggling in a big way," Prisco said, as he ranked the Raiders as the 25th-best team in the league.
Carroll recently addressed his mindset on his future with the team.
"No, I don't think like that. I really don't. I can't go there. It's been 20 something years just in these last two opportunities as a head coach, and that hasn't been in my mind at all. So, I'm not going to start now," Carroll said."
As the Raiders' losing streak continues to grow, Carroll noted that losing is not something he is accustomed to over the duration of his career as a head coach. Carroll has seen many things, but the Raiders roster he inherited may be more of a project than Carroll initially realized.
"How do I handle it? Not very well. It's been crappy, and this is not what I expected to happen. And I didn't feel that we would be this far behind the start of the season. And so, we're just trying to just keep driving the messages home and trying to get better each week and do some things that we can build from," Carroll said.
“And it's a kick, it's a blocked kick, it's an OT catch, it's a -- and there's four or five games here that could have flipped just like that, just small margins of better play and better execution, better calls and all of that, that we know. But unfortunately, it still is what it is, and then we have to deal with it.
“So, I'm not very well-versed in being in this situation, and I don't have the experience about that, and I'm happy to say that, but I don't like it one bit. And it's been hard, and so fortunately, the coaches and we're all -- we keep grinding with our players, and we're communicating well. They're communicating well with us, and we're keeping it together. And it's just like the next opportunity feels like it's going to turn.”
