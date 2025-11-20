How Patrick Graham and the Raiders Are Preparing for Shedeur Sanders
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' losing streak has hit four games, as they will again take the field at Allegiant Stadium looking to end that streak. Sunday will be the Raiders' second consecutive home game, but it will also be one of the few legitimate remaining chances at a win for Las Vegas.
In order for Las Vegas to snap their losing streak, they will need their defense to play better than it did on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys. The Raiders will only go as far as its defense takes them. It will be up to Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham to get his unit back on track.
Las Vegas' defense has played admirably in most games this season, but their last performance was far from their best. The Raiders' defense rarely has two bad games in a row. Sunday will be another chance to keep that trend going.
Watch Graham Discuss Below
For a partial transcription of his comments, read below.
Q: In preparing for Shadeur Sanders, he doesn't have a lot of NFL tape right now, so how are you prepared for that? Are you studying a lot of his CU games, or what's the preparation process? Defensive
Coordinator Patrick Graham: "Taking a look at the preseason, taking a look at the preseason games, and then the second half of the Baltimore game just to kind of get a gauge and see what Coach [Tommy] Rees and [Kevin] Stefanski -- what they're going to do with him. But the one thing you know they're going to rely on is the run game and that back.
“I mean backs, they got several backs that can run the ball. O-line's a veteran a O-line that's worked together for a long time. I mean, it's going to be interesting to see how they deploy those guys, but you know one thing for sure that they're going to be confident about their run game. They got a pretty good scheme. He's always had a pretty good scheme running the ball."
Q: There's always development going on with young players that are just starting out. So, in the case of a JJ Pegues and a Tonka Hemingway, what are the benchmarks that you're looking for as you're gaging their progress?
Coach Graham: "One, you want to see them consistently having their eyes in the right place. That's one. And can they get their hands in front of their eyes with low pad levels? So, you're looking for them to play a little bit lower than they probably did in college. Because, again, I've said this before, those guys were hard to block in college, but like now, you're dealing with the elite level of football players and offensive linemen. So, you're going to need all the advantages you could gain in terms of pad level, hand placement, a good base.
“So, you're looking for that to grow first, and then from there, any defensive lineman -- can you get off of your block? Can you get off your block and make a play? Because, again, when you're talking about Cleveland's run game, or anybody's run game, if you get single block, we're counting on you to be able to take care of your primary gap, fall into your second gap. So, they got to be able to get off of blocks."
Q: I know everything's earned here and Tonka Hemingway's getting some snaps now, but how do you kind of gauge their progress, and are you seeing their progress?
Coach Graham: "Progress in practice, and then when they get their opportunity in a game, trying to see if they're able to make a play, see if they're going through with the process that Robbie [Rob Leonard] and his coaching staff is set for them. That's how we do it."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr , and we also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE