Explaining 1 Questionable Move by the Raiders vs. Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos hoping to prove their offensive outburst in the fourth quarter of Week 9 was not a fluke. Instead, the exact opposite happened and the Raiders proved the first three quarters of Week 9 are precisely what they are.
Las Vegas' offense has struggled mightily all season. The unit has been unable to find any sense of consistency on the field or off of it. Las Vegas' offense has rarely had the starting lineup it prepared all offseason with and lacked the depth to be successful if injuries were sustained.
Raiders' Struggles
The Raiders' offense sustained injuries to its best players early in the season, and has yet to recover. After missing multiple weeks, tight end Brock Bowers emphatically returned in Week 9, registering 12 catches, 127 yards and three touchdowns against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the departure of Jakobi Meyers, Bowers was expected to continue making his presence felt. However, that did not happen at all against the Denver Broncos in Week 10. Bowers finished Thursday night's game with one catch on three targets for 31 yards.
The Raiders targeted running backs Ashton Jeanty and Raheem Mostert a total of six times, twice as many times as they targeted Bowers. The Raiders not targeting Bowers once in the second half of a one-possession game is mind boggling no matter what reason the Raiders can come up with.
It was undoubtedly surprising to see Bowers have such a small impact on any game is shocking. After the Raiders' loss Thursday night, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what went into Bowers' lack of targets.
“We were trying. We were trying all night long. The calls were going that way, the ball just didn’t get there. We didn’t try to disguise it and not go there. We had calls one after another, they did a nice job of getting guys on him.”
