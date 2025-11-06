Raiders Receive Mixed Bag of Injury News Before Broncos Battle
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, as they look to avoid a three-game losing streak. Las Vegas will face one of the better teams in the conference.
Raiders Release Final Injury Report Before Week 10
On defense, Las Vegas appears to be getting healthier, as safety Lonnie Johnson and defensive tackle Thomas Booker were full participants in Wednesday's practice. Both are on track to play, according to Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll.
Isaiah Pola-Mao and Adam Butler were listed as limited participants on Wednesday and listed as questionable for Thursday night. On Wednesday, Carroll confirmed that although Johnson is listed as questionable, he will play on Thursday. His return may help the Raiders' defense on Thursday night.
"Lonnie's [Johnson Jr.] going to go," Carroll said.
"Got to get back out there. We just got to get him on the field and get him going. It's been quite a while for him. So, this will be his first full-speed live action, and we'll look after him and make sure we're monitoring him well, see how he's handling things, but we're really excited to have him back. This is unfortunate that it's a short week and all that for him, but in the coming weeks, I expect him to be a big factor."
On offense, quarterback Aidan O'Connell and tight end Brock Bowers were full participants. O'Connell will be out for Thursday night's game. Bowers is ready to take the field for his second consecutive game since returning from injury for the Raiders.
On Wednesday, Carroll noted the stiff challenge Las Vegas will face on Thursday.
"Well, yeah, we need to go against these guys for sure. They're playing great football, and we're going to have to answer in all phases. We have to take care of the football on offense, we're going to have to stop them and get off the field on third down, we can't have any issues on special teams, and to keep this thing clean to have a chance. And when you're playing a big-time team like these guys are, that's how you have to play. And so, we take this as a championship opportunity for us," Carroll said.
