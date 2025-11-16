Raiders Need This Long-Awaited Offensive Breakout in Week 11
Bar none, the Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been absolutely horrendous in the 2025 NFL season. None of the optimism that came with the arrivals of Geno Smith, Ashton Jeanty, Pete Carroll, and Chip Kelly has materialized. Through the first 10 weeks, the Raiders rank 30th in yards (272.7) and 31st in points (15.4) per game.
Against the Denver Broncos, their offense had one of its worst showings of the year. The Raiders were held to just seven points, 188 total yards, 3.5 yards per passing attempt, and 3.0 yards per carry on the ground. However, the Broncos have been locking up their opponents all season, currently ranked third in both yards and points allowed per game.
Las Vegas had a much better performance in its first game out of the bye against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In that game, they scored 29 points and gained 331 total yards. The Raiders should find it easier to move the ball and put points on the board versus the Dallas Cowboys than they did against the Broncos, even with Quinnen Williams on the defensive line.
Will the Raiders be able to run it up?
1. Geno Smith - +320 to throw for 3+ touchdowns
Geno Smith has been the most disappointing part of the Las Vegas Raiders' offense this season. His struggles, especially with turnovers, have drastically held this team back on that side of the ball. He had a much better showing against the Jacksonville Jaguars coming out of the bye.
With an extra week of preparation, a new game plan centered around the quick pass attack, and Brock Bowers back downfield, he went for 284 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception on 74 percent completion. That marked just his second game with three or more passing scores this season. The Dallas Cowboys have given up three or more touchdowns through the air in five of their nine games this year, including from some lackluster quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson, Bryce Young, and Bo Nix.
2. Ashton Jeanty - +410 to score 2+ touchdowns
Despite the Raiders' overall offensive struggles, Ashton Jeanty has been heating up. He's had a touchdown in two straight games and three of his last four outings. He's only found the end zone multiple times once this season, though, in his Week 4 breakout against the Chicago Bears.
The Cowboys have been absolutely atrocious at guarding against running backs this year. They're allowing over 155 total yards per game and have given up 10 total touchdowns in nine games to halfbacks. Jeanty will be looking to add greatly to those numbers. FanDuel has him at +410 to score two or more touchdowns against Dallas.
