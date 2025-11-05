How Jakobi Meyers Trade Impacts Raiders Fantasy Prospects
It took nine weeks, but the Las Vegas Raiders finally granted Jakobi Meyers his trade request. Initially, there was a belief that he might change his mind after getting to play with Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty in the backfield and under Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly.
Those additions were supposed to transform the Raiders from a bottom-feeder in 2024 into a feisty attack — at the very least.
Perhaps they'd be competitive enough on that side of the ball to convince Meyers to rescind his trade request and re-sign in the offseason. That didn't happen. Eight games into the season, Las Vegas is sitting at 2-6 and its playoff hopes are all but dead. As such, it made sense to pull the trigger on the deal, sending Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
This move certainly won't help the Raiders compete this season, but it could prove to be rather fruitful for practically everyone involved from a fantasy football perspective.
Fantasy football rejoices
1. Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers' fantasy owners were probably the ones happiest about this deal, aside from actual fans of the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Meyers struggled heavily to make a consistent impact in Sin City. He has a legitimate chance to become the WR2/FLEX option many thought he'd be this season with his new team, though.
The Jaguars have desperately lacked a dependable weapon downfield for Trevor Lawrence all season, with their wide receivers consistently dropping catchable passes and failing to show up week-to-week. Meyers, on the other hand, has a drop rate under four percent for his career. His versatile route tree and ability to rack up yards after the catch make him a perfect fit for Liam Coen's system.
2. Raiders
Losing Jakobi Meyers certainly doesn't help the Raiders' offense... but it could lead to a more natural, harmonious approach. Las Vegas had already started the transition to being a run-first team; this trade should only expedite that process, leading to more touches and opportunities for Ashton Jeanty and his fantasy owners.
In the passing game, Brock Bowers now becomes the main target in the middle of the field and doesn't have to worry about splitting his targets with Meyers any longer. Meanwhile, deep threats Tre Tucker and Dont'e Thornton Jr. should get more snaps to try to take the top off opposing defenses and hit on home runs.
Geno Smith would be the player most likely to lose out on this deal, especially from a fantasy perspective. He's losing one of his top weapons and some of the surest hands he's played with so far in his career. However, Smith's fantasy prospects were already shot before the trade.
