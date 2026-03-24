Raiders' Future QB Fernando Mendoza Facing First Debate of Draft Cycle
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The Las Vegas Raiders have a top prospect in mind to take with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is the top prospect quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, out of Indiana University.
Mendoza is looked at as the top quarterback in this year's draft by many, but that could be changing from one NFL analyst as we inch closer to draft night. Everyone has said that Mendoza has been a lock for the Raiders at No. 1, but it is not a sure thing until we see Mendoza announced at the NFL Draft.
The Raiders have been searching for their future quarterback for the last few years, and now they will get their shot. They want to get it right, and they want to make sure they go with the player that they believe in, and that is going to fit in with new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense.
All signs point to Mendoza being a Raider. The one thing that this franchise must make sure they do is to agree on who they will be taking at the quarterback position and not have mixed answers.
Mendoza Not the Best Quarterback in the draft?
The quarterback class in this year's draft is not as deep as we have seen in the past. It was seen as Mendoza and then every other quarterback. But there is one other quarteback that is seen as a first round pick. That is Ty Simpson from the University of Alabama.
Simpson was a surprise for many as he was expected to return to Alabama, but he is taking his shot now and is looking to be a first-round quarterback. Simpson had a good season last year.
"I think Ty Simpson is quarterback No. 1. I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class," said Dan Orlovsky on Get Up. "I think when you look at the body of work, and what was asked of these two quarterbacks, you have to start with the question. Who needed to do more, to carry their football team to play well, was Ty Simpson. And it is not close between those two quarterbacks. Who took more games over during the course of the season? Ty Simpson."
"I start with what do you do in moments of panic with the football. That is what really separates good from great. I will tell you that Ty Simpson is more consistent in that regard."
Mendoza got the best of Simpson and Alabama last season in the Rose Bowl. It will be a shock if Mendoza does not go before Simpson.
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Michael Canel is a breaking news beat writer for various team sites across the On SI platform, focusing on both college and professional sports. A graduate of Fresno State University, he has transformed his passion for sports into a career, covering the latest breaking news with years of expertise and the enthusiasm of a devoted fan.