Raiders' Future QB Fernando Mendoza Facing First Debate of Draft Cycle

The Las Vegas Raiders have a top prospect in mind to take with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That is the top prospect quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, out of Indiana University.

Mendoza is looked at as the top quarterback in this year's draft by many, but that could be changing from one NFL analyst as we inch closer to draft night. Everyone has said that Mendoza has been a lock for the Raiders at No. 1, but it is not a sure thing until we see Mendoza announced at the NFL Draft.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Raiders have been searching for their future quarterback for the last few years, and now they will get their shot. They want to get it right, and they want to make sure they go with the player that they believe in, and that is going to fit in with new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense.

All signs point to Mendoza being a Raider. The one thing that this franchise must make sure they do is to agree on who they will be taking at the quarterback position and not have mixed answers.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks in a press conference after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza Not the Best Quarterback in the draft?

The quarterback class in this year's draft is not as deep as we have seen in the past. It was seen as Mendoza and then every other quarterback. But there is one other quarteback that is seen as a first round pick. That is Ty Simpson from the University of Alabama.

Simpson was a surprise for many as he was expected to return to Alabama, but he is taking his shot now and is looking to be a first-round quarterback. Simpson had a good season last year.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (QB17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"I think Ty Simpson is quarterback No. 1. I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class," said Dan Orlovsky on Get Up. "I think when you look at the body of work, and what was asked of these two quarterbacks, you have to start with the question. Who needed to do more, to carry their football team to play well, was Ty Simpson. And it is not close between those two quarterbacks. Who took more games over during the course of the season? Ty Simpson."

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) rushes up the field Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I start with what do you do in moments of panic with the football. That is what really separates good from great. I will tell you that Ty Simpson is more consistent in that regard."

Mendoza got the best of Simpson and Alabama last season in the Rose Bowl. It will be a shock if Mendoza does not go before Simpson.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza touches the rock Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during a championship celebration for the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images