Mendoza Hype Train Not Slowing Down for Raiders Despite Ty Simpson Momentum

Over the past week, a new debate has been opened up about who is the best quarterback coming out of College Football. With the 2026 NFL Draft being one month away, it is time for teams to put their final plans together and that gives the NFL experts more to take about.

The best thing right now is who is the best quarterback in this class. Is it Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University? Or is it Ty Simpson of the University of Alabama? It is time to get it all out before it is time to pick.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) looks on during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For most of the offseason, all the quarterback talk has been about Mendoza. Mendoza is coming off one of the best college seasons we have seen from a quarterback.

Last season, he won the Heisman Trophy, and he led his team to an undefeated season, and they won the first College Football National Championship in school history. Mendoza played himself to be the best quarterback prospect and to be the first overall pick. Mendoza has a lot more than what he shows on the field.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass for a touchdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Top Quarterback prospects ready for the Draft

Ty Simpson is coming off a season where he played well at Alabama. Simpson and the Crimson Tide fell short in the Rose Bowl and in the College Football Playoff.

That was against Mendoza and Indiana. Simpson showed what he could do, and early last season, he was showing why he was a good quarterback. Over the course of the season, it got harder for Simpson, but he stood in that pocket and made plays the best he could.

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When you are a purist of the quarterback position. A purist of football. You are an aficionado of quarterback play. There is something that just resonates with you. My gosh, he [Ty Simpson] is doing everything the right way," said NFL Draft expert Todd McShay. "The drops with urgency. The pre-snap stuff. He understands it. He is controlling it. He is manipulating everyone. He has an NFL coordinator ... Like everything is happening fast."

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I am setting all this up because it is a tug as an evaluator because Ty Simpson is doing NFL stuff, at an NFL level. And he is doing it for nine games and it looks awesome . [Fernando] Mendoza is not. It is run pass options. It is quick reads, but he [Mendoza] is showing up in his big moments. That Ohio State tape is the best I have seen from any quarterback in probably two years. "

The debate seems to be heating up the closer the Raiders get to taking Mendoza No. 1. Despite the recent surge in support for Simpson as QB1, though, the Raiders should remain firm in their support for Mendoza. He is their future franchise QB for a reason.