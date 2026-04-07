Fernando Mendoza Makes Unique Draft Decision In Anticipation of Raiders Selection

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to enter a new era for which the NFL Draft promises to bring the fruit of a promising tomorrow. When the clock begins, the Raiders will have their golden opportunity to select the player destined to turn the franchise around.

That player is quarterback Fernando Mendoza . Expected to be the first Raiders player selected first overall since JaMarcus Russell, Mendoza hopes to be the piece that Russell never became. While we don't know what the future holds, we do know that Mendoza is spending his moment with those he loves the most.

Mendoza Stays Home

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Mendoza will stay home for the NFL Draft instead of making the trip to Pittsburgh. Unlike the usual traditions of holding the jersey of his new team while standing next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Mendoza will be in his hometown of Miami, the city of his final collegiate game and ultimate triumph.

"Projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza has informed the NFL that he is not planning to attend the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh this month, per sources," stated Schefter. "Mendoza wants to share the draft experience with his family in Miami."

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day at Mellencamp Pavilion on Wednesday, April 1, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The last time the first overall pick did not attend the draft in person was in 2021, when Trevor Lawrence was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's been covered throughout his collegiate career that Mendoza has a tremendous relationship with his family, and barring any unexpected developments, Mendoza will join Lawrence and others as the lastest first round pick to have won a collegiate National Championship.

This is Perfect For the Raiders and Mendoza

While draft day is a celebration of one's work, it's a pretty quick process. We all know Mendoza will be the first overall pick, again barring anything unexpected. By staying home, Mendoza will be able to bypass the majority of the media circus surrounding his selection, being able to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza is going to have one night to soak things in before he has to fly out to Las Vegas the following day. His life is about to take a massive turn and while he will live life in a way only a few could imagine, he won't have the time to properly celebrate.

Mendoza will speak to the media, things will return to normal, but for one brief moment, he'll be in control and ready into the season.