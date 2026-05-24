When people look at the Las Vegas Raiders going into next season, it all centers around first overall pick Fernando Mendoza. Everyone expects him to be the answer for this franchise as its next big-time quarterback.

Even with that being true, it will likely not happen right away. That is because the Raiders want to give him time to develop his game in his first season in the league and not rush him into anything that could put him in a position to be unsuccessful.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The easy answer will be to tell Mendoza to go out there and show them what he is all about. He could do it too because he has a great work ethic, but this team will be looking to see other teams in different positions to give them more confidence to let him take over under center.

It is something they have been planning to go with any quarterback they would have taken in the draft. Mendoza is with a personnel group that will have his best interests.

Mendoza Gets His Projection by One Analyst

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Now, in the NFL, you see teams just make there first round quarterbacks go out and start in their rookie season. With some being successful, others have lost confidence in that rookie quarterback as well.

That is the last thing you want to see from a young player who is just getting his feet wet in the NFL. The Raiders have a veteran option at the quarterback position in Kirk Cousins, who will also be the mentor to Mendoza as much as he needs next season.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza's Work Ethic

"I am projecting Fernando Mendoza . I know he is smart as hell. Works hard as hell. They are already talking about they have never seen a rookie work this hard ever," said NFL analyst Chris Simms on NBC Sports. "He's got an unbelievable arm. He sees the field unbelievably well ... He is a good athlete. He is that, too. Through now and training camp, there will be growth."

Mendoza is coming into the league with a great mindset to go out there and try to win the starting job. He is also coming in with a mindset of earning everything, not just being handed stuff because he was the first overall pick. The Raiders got a good one, and now it will be interesting to see if they can develop him into the quarterback many expect.