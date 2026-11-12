Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza Opens Up About His New Opportunity

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) are set to host the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks (5-4), at Allegiant Stadium.

It is truly a baptism by fire for the 2026 No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza, whom NFL executives ranked as the best QB prospect in the last four years.

The Nandolorian

Great, look at @fernandomendoza and his 1st practice as "THE MAN" today pic.twitter.com/dlEIP7uiB8 — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) November 12, 2026

The Raiders' burgeoning young superstar has blossomed since the Raiders made official what we had reported for months: that they had pegged him as their potential choice.

With the trade of Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings on Tuesday, the franchise has handed the reins to the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and fans who see their fandom as a way of life couldn’t be happier.

What Is He Thinking

Fernando Mendoza, Aidan O'Connell | Darrell Craig Harris

The youngster is well known for the way he handles pressure. He didn’t flinch when his Indiana Hoosiers needed a touchdown to beat the Penn State Nittany Lions, nor in the National Championship game versus the Miami Hurricanes.

In both cases, and multiple others, he has always gone back to his deep-rooted Christian faith for his calm-under-pressure demeanor.

On Sunday, he will fulfill a lifelong dream of starting a game as an NFL franchise QB—certainly another emotional moment in a young career overflowing with them. I asked the rookie if he would handle this moment as he has the previous ones, and despite now being a multi-millionaire nearly 50 times over, he hasn’t changed one bit.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I get my strength from Jesus Christ, and I can’t thank everybody that supported me up to this point. And a huge part of that is faith, and that’s my motto – faith, family, and football. So, to have faith and gain strength from my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, it is a fundamental part of my prior success.”

The Cousins Impact

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Mocked by some for his genuine demeanor and raw appreciation for life, Mendoza is the real deal in a fake world. That is hard for some to conceptualize because so many are fake and don’t even know who they are.

For his age, he is a rarity in that he isn’t looking for likes and follows on social media; he is focused on doing things the right way. So when asked about Kirk Cousins, his deep emotional bond with the new Vikings starting quarterback was heartfelt.

“Yeah, I wanted to make a statement where I really, truly, from the bottom of my heart, wanted to thank Kirk [Cousins] and the entire Cousins family, whether it was Julie, Cooper, Turner. As a family, they’ve done so much for me. They’ve essentially taken me into their household when they were here, and they welcomed me with open arms.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

The gesture of my friend, Cousins, wasn’t lost on Mendoza. “And it would have been really easy for Kirk, being a veteran quarterback and having already proved everything, to be a little bit more dismissive. But he had me with open arms and has taught me so many things.”

Like what you might ask? He explained, “Whether it’s film study, how to operate as a starting quarterback, all the different multifaceted approaches that have made him so successful throughout his career, he has shared with no restrictions or no constraints. So, I really appreciate him, and it was heartfelt to see him as he was a great mentor.”

Don’t Make the Moments Too Big

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Mendoza has always dreamed of piloting his own NFL franchise, but that is only a road sign on his map to success. So, with the emotion of another goal checked off his bucket list, he knows there are far bigger ones down the road, so he is focused on keeping the important things front and center and shutting out the things that aren't.

“I believe in the principles in the quarterback room that Coach [Andrew] Janocko, Coach [Klint] Kubiak, and Coach [Mike] Sullivan always preface is you’re always one play away, always be prepared. And Kirk [Cousins] was a great example and leader of that on how to be prepared and how to make no moment too big. And so those are all lessons that I believe Aidan [O’Connell] and I will take into this next chapter.”

Can’t Miss the Change

The Raiders loved Mendoza coming out of the NFL Draft, just like the multiple executives that were mentioned above. But that doesn’t compare to what they think of him today.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

For nearly three weeks, people inside the building have quietly said he's ready, and as he has grown every day, he has gotten himself to this point.

He reflected on his growth since touching down in the desert.

“In the quarterback room, sometimes Coach Sully [Mike Sullivan] will reference back to Spring Fernando. I don’t want to talk about myself in the third person, but it just shows how much improvement there’s been, and I’m a lot more confident as a quarterback, and I feel more developed."

"Whether it’s under center, connecting with teammates, understanding an NFL scheme, there’s so many areas that I’ve improved on, and I look forward to keep on improving because there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Compete With, Not Against

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Kirk Cousins taught Mendoza that they weren’t competing against each other, but with each other. That allowed the two to build a close bond, and it helped Mendoza get to where he is today. He explained the concept brilliantly.

“That compete-with approach, I think, was a fundamental part of our relationship and the entire quarterback room’s relationship altogether, and the quarterback room that we have and that we had with Kirk [Cousins] was such a special moment, and it was like a nice family away from home, and so we’re all getting each other better. And honestly, it was more like Kirk and Aidan [O’Connell] giving me tips and tricks. So, I’m forever thankful.”

No Holds Barred

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Klint Kubiak made it clear that Mendoza is the Raiders' starting QB, and with that comes the entire playbook. In fact, it may even expand with Mendoza’s arm and mobility, but the young man is ready for it, and the moment isn’t too big for the protégé who has had many big moments.

“I believe one of our mottos in the quarterback room is to always stay ready and always stay prepared. And that’s something that all three of the quarterbacks, when we were all here, we always, all three of us, prepared like the starter. We were all in there doing our routine, doing it together, watching film together, going over the game plan together, tweaking and seeing which adjustments we’d like to make.”

“I believe one of our mottos in the quarterback room is to always stay ready and always stay prepared. And that’s something that all three of the quarterbacks, when we were all here, we always, all three of us, prepared like the starter. We were all in there doing our routine, doing it together, watching film together, going over the game plan together, tweaking and seeing which adjustments we’d like to make.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Mendoza wasn’t done; as the leader he is, he reminded people that as Cousins worked with him, he would be working with Aidan O’Connell. “And so, I believe Aidan [O’Connell] and I will continue that rhythm in order to prepare and do our job and execute the offense. Because at the end of the day, the quarterback is only 1/11th, and I need to do my job to best showcase all the other talents we have on the offense and on the team.”

Who Are You Kidding?

Because of Mendoza’s ever-present faith, the moment isn’t too big because he is grounded. So when asked about the enormity of the moment and the whirlwind around him, he wasn’t buying the narrative.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

“I believe starting an NFL game is a new step, but a whirlwind? No. I would agree with Coach [Klint] Kubiak. Coach Kubiak, Coach [Andrew] Janocko, and Coach [Mike] Sullivan, and everyone in the quarterback room, including Kirk [Cousins], have done a fantastic job in aiding my development, and I can’t thank them enough. And now it’s my turn to do my 1/11th. And we have such a great offensive staff, and we have such a great offense.“

He continued to praise this franchise, “Whether it was leaders in the offensive line, leaders in the receiver room, leaders in the tight end room, or leaders in the running back room that I believe that they’re going to help me along the way to best execute my 1/11th, so we could all move forward and be efficient and effective as an offense.”

Mentality of a Champion

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Mendoza wouldn’t have achieved the success he has if he wasn’t mentally where he needed to be. Before this week, he was the backup, and with every snap, he watched, listened, and processed what to do. He values all of those mental reps he got watching Cousins and thinks they will pay off.

“Yeah, those mental reps on the sideline during the games, they were crucial with Coach [Mike] Sullivan and Aidan [O’Connell]. They were great. However, there’s nothing like game experience and game reps because the best vision is when you’re in the pocket rather than adjacent on the sideline, just to process information. So, it’s obviously a lot of post-film study to confirm what we saw on the sideline on film, because sometimes the angles could be a little bit different.”

He went deeper: “But I think it was great, and more so than that, that was great, but it was also talking with Coach Sullivan, Kirk [Cousins], Aidan, and Coach [Andrew] Janocko on the sideline after the drive, and kind of getting their recap on the drive. What Kirk saw out there, what our plan to attack is going forward. So those are things I’ll learn from.”

QB Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Professor Cousins

Mendoza’s praise for Kirk Cousins is almost like that of a devout fan. Both men bonded over their faith in Jesus Christ and found camaraderie in their love of football and family. Mendoza reflected on all he learned.

“Kirk [Cousins] has taught me a multitude of lessons, but two of the ones that stick out right now from your question is, number one, always being prepared and doing everything possible you can to prepare yourself to best serve your teammates, to best serve the organization. So you go out there Sunday, regardless of the result, no doubt in your mind that you did everything possible to give your team and teammates the best chance to perform and win.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

But he wasn’t done praising his mentor: “And second is to be yourself. He’s always told everybody on the team, and he was a great leader and captain on the team and really brought us together and had a lot of togetherness. So that’s something that I look to exemplify and take from his lessons.”

It Is About We, Not Me

I had a player tell me about Mendoza after Week 4: “He is the most humble kid you’ve ever met. If you didn’t know about being number one, the Heisman, the Natty (National Championship), you would think he was a Dylan Laube (Late Round Pick) or Roman (Hemby, a UDFA); kid is legit."

So when asked to talk about himself, his preparation, and what he was proud of, he quickly spoke about everyone but himself.

November 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think that there’s so many great minds in this building, in this facility. I think the element that the quarterback room has early on emphasized is always listening, taking in information, whether it’s from Coach [Klint] Kubiak, Coach [Andrew] Janocko, Coach [Mike] Sullivan, or any of the other quarterbacks, or offensive linemen, or tight ends, or running backs, or receivers. And so, I think being receptive and listening has helped me progress. However, like I said, there’s still a long way to go.”

Nothing but Love

I mentioned to you what his teammate said to me earlier in the year, and here is what another said in the last two weeks. “I love him, no joke, I love him. He came in here with a f—k me attitude; I am a nobody. All that kid does is work. I f---ing love that about him. He is going to be the real deal.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

So I asked Mendoza about the fact that it isn’t what his teammates say about him in public, but what they say in private. What does that respect that he didn’t ask for, but earned, mean to him?

“Yeah, I think it was a great lesson that I learned early on, to try to be yourself. And we have so many great teammates in there, and I can’t thank all of them enough for how they’ve brought me in, supported me. Those are my brothers, and I’m so excited to go to war with my brothers and be able to fight every single play and do everything I possibly can to help us all succeed.”

Turning His Attention to Football

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Ceaig Harris, On SI

For his first NFL start, Mendoza is being thrown to the proverbial wolves, being asked to face the Seattle Seahawks. Not an easy task for a young man for whom nothing has ever been easy. You can tell he is already deep into his preparation for his opponent on Sunday.

“The coaching staff and I and personnel staff, we’ve watched, I would say, I’ve watched a good amount of film so far in my routine, especially a routine that I’ve modeled, whether it’s Coach [Andrew] Janocko, Coach [Mike] Sullivan, Coach [Klint] Kubiak, ones that they’ve recommended, and also taking from Kirk [Cousins]’s and Aidan [O’Connell]’s past processes.”

He explained more, adding, “We’ve been doing the same process every week. So, continue on keeping the same thing and keeping the main thing the main thing, which is the process. They’re a very impressive team. They’re one of the best defenses in the league, so it’s going to be a great challenge. I’m excited to do my 1/11th out there.”

Curt Cignetti, Fernando Mendoza | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

IU Forever

Curt Cignetti is one of the elite coaches in all of football, and Mendoza speaks of him in glowing, appreciative terms. So what did he learn from him that will help him on Sunday as he leads his own franchise?

“Coach [Curt] Cignetti always says, ‘Fast, physical, and relentless.'”

Reality

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The odds of Mendoza being a successful franchise QB are against him. But if you look at how his journey started, his resume and making it this far were against him.

Fernando Mendoza’s life has been nothing short of beating the odds. Football is what he does; it isn’t who he is.

I watched Matthew Stafford firsthand; I know the intangibles that stand out early on a young QB, and more.

The odds are against him, but we live in Vegas. Since when do odds here move the people?

The adage from Wesley Snipes in the movie Passenger 57, “Always bet on black,” very well may be true. But in my opinion, this bet on a young Cuban youngster from Miami is going to work; I believe in him. But I would go one step past Snipes.

Always bet on Silver and Black, with the name Mendoza on the back.

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