Hondo’s Raiders Mailbag: Fans Make Expectations for Mendoza Clear

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-5) are staring at a steep climb into the NFL Playoffs, but with the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks (5-4) coming into town this Sunday, things are far from dismal.

What’s Going On

The Raiders traded QB Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings and are ready to embrace the future.

In part because of their No. 1 overall 2026 NFL Draft selection, the young man NFL executives ranked as the best QB prospect of the last four years, Fernando Mendoza. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has been ready, according to people within the organization, for just over two weeks, allowing the team to make a trade and reassure the locker room of its intention to win.

Raiders | DarrellCraigHarris, ON SI

The players see what Mendoza is doing, and they are pleased.

Raider Nation Speaks

Every week I ask Raider Nation for their thoughts on the Silver and Black via my X account, @HondoCarpenter, and as always, you responded in masse, even with me spelling Mendoza, “Medoza.” So let’s dig in.

Mistakes and Wows

I expect growing pains, a few boneheaded trying-to-do-too-much plays, a handful of wow plays and a 3-5 record or better. — Tom Joanides (@TJoanides) November 11, 2026

This is a great point. He is a rookie. The next 25 regular-season games for Fernando are about growth and maturity. I can assure you that you will see the wow plays, and conversely, you will see those mistakes as well.

Raider Nation, not all, but many, turned on Ashton Jeanty very hard, even after a good rookie season and an offensive line whose run blocking is offensive.

Fernando Mendoza hasn't started a game, as planned, but was working out today ahead of the 49ers this weekend with the same intensity. | Darrell Craig Harris

Just like with the other young players, the rookie head coach, and the offensive and defensive coordinators, the name of the game is to embrace the growth and the process.

Every mistake made this year and next shortens the learning curve. Great take.

2-6

This would fall close to my prediction for the year, but I want to add this.

After Sunday, the schedule gets significantly easier. While that does not negate the fact that Mendoza is a rookie, if the underperforming veterans step up, I think things could get very interesting.

To me, the success of these final games has far more to do with veterans than with Mendoza or any other Raiders rookies.

Run Nando, Run

Run game is about to open up. The lack-of is difficult to root for. If Mendoza is half the qb i think he's gonna be... we're gonna be just fine. — Bowers Stan (@sailsandboops) November 10, 2026

I have said since the Raiders selected the Nandolorian that his mobility is an underrated part of his skill set. The issue will be him learning patience if he runs no more than four times a game; that is ideal.

If he does that, the Raiders will be in great shape. Remember this: if he gets sacked, that counts as a rush on the stat sheet, but not for me. No more than four legitimate runs per game is great for the Raiders and Fernando.

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