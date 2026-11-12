Raiders Get Fantastic News on Injured Starter

The Las Vegas Raiders traded veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins to the Minnesota Vikings just before the trade deadline on Tuesday. Las Vegas' front office got a top-tier return on their investment in Cousins, as he led them to a 4-5 record with some of the best quarterback play in the league.

The Raiders' front office was able to reel in a third-round pick for a veteran quarterback that was highly unlikely to be on the team past this season. John Spytek and the Raiders' front office have already found great value in the third round of the past two NFL Drafts.

Trading Cousins was a win for all three parties. With Cousins under center, Las Vegas has already won more games in half a season than they did all of last season. They are in position to win as many games as, if not more than, they have in the past two seasons combined and walk away with a third-round pick.

The Vikings get an experienced quarterback the franchise knows well. Cousins returns to the city where he had his best years as a professional. He also goes to a team with a winning record and one that could potentially go on a deep playoff run with the right quarterback.

Mendoza's Time

With Mendoza headed back to Minnesota, the Raiders will finally turn to the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, Fernando Mendoza. Among other things, Cousins' play over the first half of the season bought the Raiders more time to see what they had under a first-year coaching staff.

The extra time gave the Raiders' brass and coaching staff an extra couple of months to develop Mendoza and work with the rookie quarterback. Instead of throwing him onto the field with a roster filled with questions, Las Vegas can move forward with certainty.

The Raiders' roster still needs significantly more. Las Vegas' remaining roster issues will likely hurt Mendoza at some point. However, with him now the team's starting quarterback, the Raiders can finally take another step toward a brighter future overall.

Mendoza's first start doesn't erase the many problems Las Vegas' roster still has. The rookie will not be enough to overcome a Raiders roster that was the league's worst last season, which is how Mendoza landed in the desert in the first place.

However, the Raiders' final eight games will show how far they've come after an offseason of wholesale changes. Mendoza is the only part of the Raiders' massive offseason haul that hasn't played significant minutes this season.

That will change this Sunday, as Mendoza will get his very first start as a professional against Klint Kubiak's former team, but at Allegiant Stadium. It is hard to miss the irony of it all, or how full-circle a moment Sunday will be for many players and coaches.

Sunday is bigger than just the game or its results, as it marks the official start of a new era in the Raiders' storied history. Yet Wednesday's practice was quietly an important day as well.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Major Offensive Line Development Highlights Wednesday Injury Report

Last week, the Raiders' injury report was the lightest it has been this season. Wednesdays are usually the day that Las Vegas' roster gets the most rest in, as most of the players who are listed throughout the week generally play on Sundays. That should still be the case for the most part this week.

The Raiders will need all hands on deck against a solid Seahawks team that, on paper, already possesses most of the game's competitive advantages. On Wednesday, several players were listed on the injury report.

Thomas Booker, Foley Fatukasi, and Trey Zuhn were limited participants on Wednesday. Ian Thomas was listed on the report but was a full participant. Booker and Thomas are dealing with ankle issues. Fatukasi is dealing with a shoulder issue, and Zuhn is dealing with a concussion-related issue.

Zuhn's status will be worth keeping an eye on, as he has started the past two games for the Raiders at right guard. This is despite not being listed on the depth chart as the team's starting guard. “Trey [Zuhn III] will be the starter if he can go," Kubiak confirmed on Wednesday.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn III (66) runs onto the field during the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kubiak offered further insight into the guard position, specifically veteran offensive guard Bryce Cabeldue, a former Seahawks offensive lineman the Raiders may have to turn to on Sunday, should Zuhn be unable to play.

"He is doing it, and he’s doing a fantastic job. Since the time he got here, he’s been professional. He’s showing improvement, and he’s just waiting for an opportunity," Kubiak said Wednesday.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

The Raiders hope a relatively healthy roster, their home crowd, and a potential spark from Mendoza are enough to catch the Seahawks off guard. Las Vegas is 4-5 but hasn't beaten a team with a winning record this season.

Heading into Week 10, they have several things working in their favor that could be enough to unexpectedly swing momentum in their favor. Cousins played well in his time with the Raiders. However, Mendoza's skill set could be enough to help Las Vegas negate roster deficiencies.