Fernando Mendoza Opens Up Raiders, Draft Process From Combine

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to add quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Mendoza will mark the eighth quarterback the Raiders have started since the 2023-24 season. They hope he is the last to do so for some time.

Las Vegas will pair Mendoza with running back Ashton Jeanty, tight end Brock Bowers, and an improved offense. Klint Kubiak and company will take it from there. Much of the Raiders ' hopes for rebuilding will rest on Mendoza's arms and legs. Mendoza spoke at the NFL Combine.

Watch Mendoza Speak Below

"I heard they were there after the game, and it was, it's great to see from, you know, day one that all the way to the national championship, you know, four scouts showing up for my teammates, for me, for just everybody in the Indiana organization," Mendoza said.

"I think it really signifies how we're able to turn that program around with the great guidance and leadership of Coach Cignetti. And like I said, I'm excited that, you know, all the scouts are there, because it gives my teammates a great chance to play at the next level, which is all of our dreams, and a great opportunity.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza confirmed that he and the Raiders have had a formal interview. This is all but a formality ahead of what will be an easy decision for the Raiders . When it comes to Mendoza, the Raiders will use the combine and draft process to confirm a decision that has likely already been made.

"Yeah, when I walked in the formal interview for the Raiders, I was able to say a brief hi on the phone to Brady, and so that was very special to me, and look forward to meeting him in person, hopefully one day, and learning from him," Mendoza said.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It's been hectic, but it's also been a blessing. A lot of our teammates were joking that we played the natty January 19 and January 23rd we got three days of of, you know, like celebrating with the parade, and then it was all off to training. Everybody was going to Miami, Phoenix, L.A., Chicago, to go train."

"That process of being dispersed so quick shows why you need to be so enabled in the present moment, and how much it matters to be in the present moment, and how much you got to really enjoy the good times while they last and it's just a great opportunity, from the beginning of the year to all the way now to all the teammates being able to be at the combine to compete, that's great."

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.