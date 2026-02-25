1 Raider to Keep an Eye on This Offseason

Few teams in the National Football League are expected to have as big an offseason as the Las Vegas Raiders. Few teams in the league need a bigger offseason than the Raiders. The next few months will be some of the most critical in recent Raiders' history.

Raiders Make Moves

Las Vegas' coaching staff has quickly been rebuilt after a delayed interview process. With Klint Kubiak on board, the Raiders are focused on the NFL Combine and the ensuing NFL Draft. The Raiders' roster is set to be overhauled, with much of the work coming this offseason.

The Raiders are set to be major players in both the NFL Draft and free agency. Las Vegas has plenty of work to do on its roster, but the front office seems as ready as every to put the necessary talent on the field to become more competitive. Still, the Raiders have several pressing decisions ahead.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those decisions cover a variety of topics, but it is hard for the Raiders to rebuild the roster with Maxx Crosby's future in the air. Las Vegas' star edge rusher has been surrounded by trade rumors this offseason.

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports believes Las Vegas and Maxx Crosby could be the most well-known player in the league to switch teams this offseason. With an already big offseason ahead, with the expected addition of quarterback Fernando Mendoza, a potential Crosby trade looms large.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Maxx Crosby may be the biggest name to move this offseason after his relationship with theLas Vegas Raiders fractured at the tail end of the 2025 season. To his chagrin, the franchise shut the star pass rusher down despite his desire to play out the string. That decision may prove to be the catalyst that sends him out of Las Vegas," Sullivan said.

"From the Raiders perspective, moving on from Crosby could make sense even if he has been the fabric of the organization since he was drafted in 2019. The club possesses the first overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft and will likely use that selection to bring in Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza to pair with first-year head coach Klint Kubiak. Given what star pass rushers are going for on the trade market and Crosby not fitting in with the Raiders new timeline, they could look to sell high on the 28-year-old."

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) reacts after a play during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.