Fernando Mendoza Shows Love to Raider Nation

If there is one thing true about the Raiders, it is that they have the best and most loyal fanbase in the National Football League. Raider Nation is the only fanbase where the team knows they are part of the organization.

Raider Nation is one of one. There is no fanbase out there like the one the Raiders have. Raider players will let you know how special their fans are. From the top to the bottom of this organization, they know they have the best fans in the NFL.

Now, the Raiders have not given their fans a lot to cheer about or be happy about over the last two decades. But this offseason, the Raider Nation has a different feeling.

They feel like they finally hit the jackpot in some sense when it comes to getting the right personnel on the field. Raider Nation has something to look forward to, and they are going to have a new quarterback leading this team into the future. Raider Nation is already fully behind this player, and he is not even a Raider just yet.

Mendoza on Raider Nation

Fernando Mendoza , out of Indiana University, is the player that Raider Nation wants, and they are letting it be known wherever they go. Mendoza is the best quarterback coming out of college, and that is why Raider fans want him. They have seen him play and know that they could have the answer at the quarterback position for many years to come. Mendoza gives the fan base hope after the fans have not had good quarterback play over the last few seasons.

"Yes, the Raiders chant. I was here in Berkeley, Oakland, the Raider fans are some of the best fans in all of the NFL," said Fernando Mendoza on the "Up and Adams" Show. "They are diehard. They are loyal. And they really go all in for their team. Loyal is the word."

"And the NFL Draft is in April. And whatever team drafts me, I'm going to make sure and try to give it my all and control all the controlables, to be set up like Drake Maye or Sam Darnold one day and be able to compete for one [Super Bowl Trophy] of these bad boys."

Raider Nation wants Mendoza and they will have to wait a few more months before it becomes official. If there is one team that has been patience for a quarterback like Mendoza, it has been Raider Nation.

