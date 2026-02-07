How Mendoza Will Give Brady More Reason to Stick Around

The Las Vegas Raiders have the greatest quarterback of all time as a minority owner and are set to select the top quarterback in the NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the past few seasons.

That is set to change with the arrival of quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Raiders' Solid Duo

Tom Brady has already been more visible on Raiders -related issues this offseason, after primarily staying quiet until this point. After a dismal 3-14 campaign, many are already expecting to see more of Brady around the team's headquarters this season, even if marginally.

Las Vegas has a solid asset in Brady in several regards. His insight on league issues and credibility around the league make him invaluable to the Raiders. However, Mendoza's recent words bring up another interesting aspect of Brady's minority ownership.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“[It] would be great to learn Tom Brady’s pliability routines at Planet Fitness because he’s been in the game for so long, has had such a long career,” Mendoza said. “I would love to work out with him one day to see what he does and the TB12 Method. Although I’ve read the book, [I would like to] see it firsthand," Mendoza said.

“I actually didn’t know he was there until after the game. That was special to me. I’ve looked up to Tom Brady [and] he’s has been a football idol of mine, especially with the nutrition, the way that he has systems and processes to then get to the offseason and really elevate his game. Because for me, I’m not the biggest, not the fastest, not the strongest. However, my key and my edge is preparation. That’s someone I’ve looked up to in the football space.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Mendoza's arrival is an added reason for Brady to be more present in Las Vegas for the Silver and Black. If Brady is truly around the facility more, he has direct access to Mendoza regularly. Brady, with regular access to Mendoza, would be even more valuable and shorten Mendoza's learning curve.

Sure, there would likely be an outcry from many on the outside. There are probably rules of some sort that would need to be tiptoed around. However, everything about Brady's multiple roles is fluid, and exceptions have already been made. Brady helping develop Mendoza would be priceless.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The expected hire of Klint Kubiak as the team's next head coach and the addition of Mendoza as their future franchise quarterback gives the Raiders quote the duo to build around moving forward, that much is certain.

