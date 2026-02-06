Putting the Magnitude of Raiders' Decision on Crosby into Perspective

The Las Vegas Raiders still have many unanswered questions.

Raiders' Next Question

After presumably securing Klint Kubiak as their next head coach and Fernando Mendoza as their next quarterback, Las Vegas faces a future of cautious optimism still filled with many unanswered questions. Arguably, the most pressing question for the Raiders now centers around Crosby.

The Raiders ' decision to keep Crosby as the face of their franchise, or trade him for valuable pieces for their rebuild will impact the entire National Football League. NFL.com's Eric Edholm believes Crosby is the 10th most critical person in the entire league this offseason.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Crosby’s season ended with him on IR, and there appeared to be drama between him and the team over the matter. He’s also endured four straight losing seasons, with the past two netting a mere seven victories. The five-time Pro Bowler has been loyal to the bone to the Raiders, but have things changed? The team previously hasn't made him available via trade," Edholm said. "

"It's possible to think Vegas might consider moving the 28-year-old pass rusher, who has 69.5 career sacks and 11 forced fumbles, because the return could be hefty. Though Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension less than a year ago, his future with the Silver and Black seems as cloudy as ever."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Of the top 26 people that Edholm ranked, three Raiders were listed within the top 10 picks. This puts into perspective just how much Las Vegas will impact the NFL this offseason. Las Vegas has several more critical decisions to make this offseason, none more pressing than what to do with Crosby.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek knows the importance of keeping talent on the roster. Sometimes that means working through difficult periods together. This is where Crosby and the Raiders' front office currently find themselves.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“We don't want to let good players leave our building. That's happened around here. I was in charge last year when a couple good players left the building. And it's one of the things I learned, you got to keep our good players here. And we were talking about it this morning. You look around the league there's some former Raiders that are playing good football somewhere. And I got to do a better job in that world," Spytek said.

Before moving on, Spytek would be wise to remember his own words. It would be surreal to see Crosby in another uniform, and nearly impossible for the Raiders to replace his production on the field any time soon.

