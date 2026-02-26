Few Things Are Set in Stone for the New Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are all in on rebuilding their roster.

Plenty Still Up in the Air

The Raiders will impact the entire National Football League in various ways this offseason. The NFL Draft gives Las Vegas a chance to fill holes on their roster, but they could soon have a hole on the roster many never thought was possible.

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus released his thoughts on some of the most significant topics coming out of the NFL Combine this week. Maxx Crosby's future in Las Vegas is undoubtedly one of those topics. Crosby and the Raiders are one of the biggest storylines of the offseason.

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Several storylines surround the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. They currently possess the second-most salary cap space in the NFL. They hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, likely earmarked for quarterback Fernando Mendoza. However, the team’s most pressing matter centers on star edge defender Maxx Crosby, who is at the center of plenty of trade speculation," Wasserman said.

"General manager John Spytek said that he expects to retain Crosby, though he is always listening to trade offers. Financially, the Raiders would net more than $30 million in cap savings if they deal Crosby, but they don’t have a pressing need to do so."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders' front office truly holds all the cards when it comes to what happens moving forward. Spytek stated at the NFL Combine that he expects Crosby to still be on the team next season. However, there are pros and cons to moving on from Crosby that Las Vegas must consider.

Crosby has been the face of the franchise. His effort and impact have been unmatched for the Raiders since he was drafted. Spytek and the Raiders' front office know Crosby's value to the team, which undoubtedly factors into whatever happens between the franchise and their star player.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Maxx [Crosby] is an elite player, and I've been very upfront from the start when I got here that we're in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them. And it's hard to build a great team without elite players,” Spytek said.

"Maxx and I have a great relationship. He's in the building every day getting healthy right now. We talk on the phone. We text. So, I have a great relationship with Maxx."

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It is truly anyone's guess what will actually happen with Crosby. However, both sides could benefit from parting ways or staying together. Whether or not Crosby will remain in Las Vegas could change at any given moment, depending on if the Raiders receive the right offer.

That potential offer will largely determine how serious of chance there is the Raiders trade Crosby this offseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.