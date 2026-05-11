Film Study: First Look at Raiders IOL Trey Zuhn III

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III with the No. 91 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

When Zuhn was selected, he was announced as a center, but he played left tackle for much of his time at Texas A&M. The Raiders plan to play him at guard.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Trey Zuhn II (66) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Zuhn was one of the best pass-blockers in college football last season. According to Pro Football Focus, he had the highest pass-blocking grade in the Power Four at 96.8.

The Raiders have struggled to stop pass rushers from getting after their quarterbacks in the last few years, so good offensive line play will be key to an offensive turnaround.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Let's cut on the tape and see what there is to like about Zuhn, and what he still needs to improve on.

This is another installment of our film study series. You can read Fernando Mendoza's here, Treydan Stukes' here , and Keyron Crawford's here.

The Film on Trey Zuhn III

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks the rush during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Games watched: Texas, South Carolina, Notre Dame

I cut on the tape from Zuhn's biggest games (outside of the College Football Playoff game against Miami) to see what he was made of.

His pass-blocking is as advertised. Zuhn's upper and lower body move as one, striking quickly as he gets into his pass set and using his long arms to stifle opposing pass rushers.

Oct 26, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers. The Aggies defeated the Tigers 38-23; at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

According to PFF, Zuhn only allowed 10 total pressures in 2025. It was evident on tape to see that he is a pass-blocking savant, combining quick, strong hands with a sturdy lower body to effectively neutralize pass rushers.

Texas A&M liked to use him as a puller when he played tackle, too. He was much better at doing this than run-blocking from the snap, something I'll dive into.

What To Improve on

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Keldric Faulk (15) attempts to break through as Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) blocks during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Zuhn probably would have been a first-round pick if he were an above-average run-blocker, but he tends to struggle in that department. That will be a big point of emphasis for Offensive Line Coach Rick Dennison as he transitions to guard.

He is a bit slower to react to defenders pushing the pocket, which can cause his head to turn out and knock him off his platform. He also gives up leverage too easily, allowing defenders to get into the backfield to make tackles on ball carriers.

The Verdict

Trey Zuhn lll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Zuhn's transition to guard will require him to improve as a run-blocker, but he's athletic enough and a good enough pass-blocker to earn a starting job immediately. He has the chance to be a starter for a long time in Las Vegas if his run-blocking gets any better.